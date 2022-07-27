Barracuda Achieves New AWS Security Competency Status

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda , a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status in the Application Security category. This designation recognizes that Barracuda has demonstrated proven technology and deep expertise that helps customers achieve their cloud security goals.

Barracuda Web Application Firewall has maintained AWS Security Competency status since 2016. In 2018, Barracuda CloudGen Firewall also achieved AWS Security Competency status, making Barracuda one of the first Advanced Technology Partners in the AWS Partner Network (APN) to achieve two security competencies.

Achieving this new AWS Security Competency differentiates Barracuda as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized software designed to help companies from startups and mid-sized businesses to the largest global enterprises to adopt, develop and deploy complex security projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Barracuda is proud to become an AWS Security Competency Partner again, achieving two Application Security category use cases, one for DDoS Prevention and one for WAF or Web Application Firewall," said Nicole Napiltonia, VP, Alliances, Barracuda. "Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their security goals by combining our application security technology and expertise with the range of powerful security tools AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify APN members with deep industry experience and expertise.

Barracuda focuses on delivering security in depth. Our application security solutions are designed to work seamlessly on AWS and integrate with services, allowing our customers to turn their focus toward digital transformation and leave the security to us. Our WAF provides protection against DDoS attacks and the OWASP Top-10 security threats as well as malicious bots and client side attacks.

Resources:

Read the blog post: http://cuda.co/51335

Get more information about Barracuda solutions for AWS: https://www.barracuda.com/aws

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

