Barracuda Secures Triple Win in 2025 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards

Barracuda has earned three top honors in the 2025 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards, reaffirming its leadership in cybersecurity innovation.

Named winner for "Market Leader: Cybersecurity Company," "Trailblazing: AI-Powered Threat Detection & Response," and "Market Leader: Email Security and Management."

These accolades underscore Barracuda's commitment to delivering next-generation cybersecurity solutions and advancing AI-driven threat detection and response — helping organizations stay secure in an evolving threat landscape.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Barracuda Networks, Inc., a leading cybersecurity company providing complete protection against complex threats for all size business, today announced it has earned three distinguished honors in Cyber Defense Magazine's Top InfoSec Innovator Awards. These wins underscore Barracuda's commitment to driving innovation and helping organizations stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated and frequent cyberthreats.

The Top InfoSec Innovator Awards recognize companies shaping the future of cybersecurity through groundbreaking technologies. Barracuda is recognized in the following categories:

Market Leader: Cybersecurity Company

Trailblazing: AI-Powered Threat Detection & Response

Market Leader: Email Security and Management

"As cyberattacks grow more advanced and persistent, our goal remains clear: deliver comprehensive protection and empower customers to build resilience," said Neal Bradbury, Chief Product Officer at Barracuda. "These awards affirm our unwavering pursuit of innovation and excellence and highlight the strength of our integrated AI-driven cybersecurity platform designed to proactively defend against even the most complex threats."

The AI-powered BarracudaONE cybersecurity platform delivers unmatched threat protection and cyber resilience by unifying layered defenses with advanced, intelligent detection and response. It provides centralized visibility and control through intuitive dashboards that highlight an organization's security posture, active threats and ROI metrics. With BarracudaONE, customers and channel partners can effortlessly manage configurations, accelerate incident response and clearly demonstrate the value of their security investments. This integrated approach empowers organizations to minimize risk, respond rapidly to evolving threats and maintain a proactive security stance.

"Barracuda embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

These wins add to a growing list of 2025 accolades, including honors in the SC Awards, CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards, Tech Ascension Awards, MSP Products of the Year, Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, and more.

About Barracuda

Barracuda is a leading global cybersecurity company providing complete protection against complex threats for all size business. Our AI-powered BarracudaONE platform secures email, data, applications, and networks with innovative solutions, managed XDR and a centralized dashboard to maximize protection and strengthen cyber resilience. Trusted by hundreds of thousands of IT professionals and managed service providers worldwide, Barracuda delivers powerful defenses that are easy to buy, deploy and use.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda, BarracudaONE, and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S., and other countries.

