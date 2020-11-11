Barracuda Acquires Fyde, a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Innovator

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda, a trusted partner and a leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced it has acquired Fyde, a ZTNA provider based in Palo Alto, Calif., and Porto, Portugal to expand the Barracuda CloudGen SASE platform with ZTNA capabilities. The Fyde solution is available immediately as Barracuda CloudGen Access to businesses of all sizes. It will be available in the coming weeks for Managed Service Providers.

According to Gartner: "ZTNA improves the flexibility, agility, and scalability of application access enabling digital businesses to thrive without exposing internal applications directly to the internet, reducing risk of attack."1

Fyde's innovative Zero Trust solution enables secure, reliable, and fast access to cloud or on-premises applications and workloads from any device and location. Fyde's ZTNA solution addresses the security risks associated with traditional remote access by continuously verifying that only the right person, with the right device, and the right permissions can access company resources. The solution is ideal to connect users directly to cloud-native and legacy corporate applications deployed in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

"Remote work is here to stay, cloud migrations are accelerating, and traditional corporate perimeters have disappeared," said BJ Jenkins, President and CEO at Barracuda. "Fyde offers a powerful ZTNA solution that works on any infrastructure, any device, and with any application on a corporate network. With this acquisition, Barracuda is providing distributed businesses a new way to modernize remote access, enforce global security and access policies, and achieve seamless connectivity without compromising productivity."

Barracuda provides a broad and growing portfolio of cloud-enabled network and application security solutions. In July of this year, Barracuda launched CloudGen WAN, the industry's first global SD-WAN service built natively on Microsoft Azure. With the acquisition of Fyde, Barracuda now offers ZTNA solutions that use a modern approach to securing applications and devices by providing identity-aware access control and device-based contextual security policies. This acquisition expands the capabilities of Barracuda's SASE offering to help customers with digital migrations to the public cloud.

With this acquisition, Barracuda expands its differentiated capabilities for today's complex IT environments, enabling security teams to address many use cases, including:

Secure single sign-on to SaaS applications

Secure access to applications from BYOD devices

Simultaneous access to applications located on-premises and on multiple clouds

Mobile device security monitoring and protection against malicious websites

Simplified privileged access and much more

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Resources:

Get more information about Barracuda CloudGen Access: https://www.barracuda.com/products/cloudgen-access

Get more information about Barracuda CloudGen WAN: https://www.barracuda.com/products/cloudgenwan

Read the blog post: An inside look at Barracuda, Fyde, and Barracuda CloudGen Access: http://cuda.co/42476

Register for the webinar: Zero Trust Network Access: Security for the Remote, Distributed Workforce: http://cuda.co/wbr111720

1 Gartner, "Market Guide for Zero Trust Network Access", Steve Riley, Lawrence Orans, Neil MacDonald, 8 June 2020.

