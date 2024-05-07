Barracuda appoints a Chief Product Officer to drive innovation, product and service strategy

Neal Bradbury will lead Barracuda's product, software, and services innovation to deliver a scalable, customer-centric cybersecurity platform

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, today announced that Neal Bradbury has been elevated to the role of Chief Product Officer. In this new role, Neal will lead a unified product, engineering, and advanced technology team to steer the vision for Barracuda's comprehensive cybersecurity platform and drive customer-centric innovation across the entire portfolio. The platform is designed to protect customers across all attack surfaces including email, networks, data, and applications.

"Neal's business leadership skills and his deep understanding of our products, technology, business processes, and market strategy make him uniquely positioned to lead our product organization and guide our platform strategy as Chief Product Officer," said Barracuda President and CEO, Hatem Naguib. "I'm confident that under Neal's leadership, we will continue to find new ways to meet customers' evolving business needs for scalable security and help our partners to safeguard their customers' SaaS applications, prioritize data protection, and improve efficiencies in the face of ever-evolving threats."

Neal has been with Barracuda for nine years, most recently as the SVP of Barracuda's Managed Service Provider business. In this role, Neal led all functions, including product development, sales, and marketing. Before joining Barracuda, Neal worked at Intronis, which he co-founded in 2003. Between 2003 and 2013, Neal served as Vice President of Systems Engineering before moving on to a succession of roles in operations and technical support. In 2013, Neal became Vice President of Channel Development, where he was part of the team that led the company to a successful acquisition by Barracuda in 2015.

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

