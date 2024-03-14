Barracuda honored by Comparably for Best HR Team for the second year in a row

Winners were chosen based on 16 core metrics, including innovation, growth, and workplace experience

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider for cloud-first security solutions today announced it has been again honored by Comparably and has been recognized as one of the top 50 companies with the best human resources teams for the second year in a row. Barracuda ranked 40 for this year's Best HR Teams award, which is based on how employees rate and approve of the job their human resources team is doing.

Comparably Awards are derived from 15 million sentiment ratings anonymously provided by current employees across 70,000 companies about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Winners are then determined based on 16 core workplace metrics, ranging from work-life balance and leadership to compensation and career growth.

"Our HR teams are supporting our employees around the world in so many different ways and working hard to foster the culture we've build here at Barracuda, so it's fantastic to see them earn this recognition," said Kim Mota, Chief Human Resources Officer at Barracuda. "We're honored to receive the Best HR Teams award, and the fact that it is based on our employees' feedback makes it especially meaningful."

