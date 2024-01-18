Barracuda appoints new Chief Legal Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, today announced Nell O'Donnell as its new Chief Legal Officer and Kim Mota as its new Chief Human Resources Officer. Both leaders bring extensive years of executive leadership experience to Barracuda, with successful track records of leading companies through business growth and expansion.

As Chief Legal Officer, Nell is a seasoned general counsel with a wealth of experience in the areas of cloud technology and data security. Nell comes to Barracuda from her recent role as SVP, Chief Legal Officer at ServiceMax (acquired by PTC). She has also served as SVP, General Counsel for McAfee and Brocade.

As Chief Human Resources Officer, Kim brings extensive experience in human resources leadership where she has successfully managed global teams in multi-site enterprises of varying sizes. Kim joins Barracuda most recently from Integrated Device Technology (acquired by Renesas Electronics Corporation) where she led the worldwide Human Resources function. Prior to that she held HR leadership roles at Poly (acquired by HP).

"As we continue to accelerate growth in our business and people teams, we are thrilled to expand the executive leadership team with these new leaders," said Barracuda President and CEO, Hatem Naguib. "The invaluable expertise that Nell and Kim bring aligns perfectly with our business vision and commitment to our team."

About Barracuda 
At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.   

Contacts
Anne Campbell
Barracuda Networks, Inc.
978-328-1642
acampbell@barracuda.com

SOURCE Barracuda Networks, Inc.

