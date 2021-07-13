Barracuda completes acquisition of SKOUT Cybersecurity

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc. , a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced it has completed its acquisition of SKOUT Cybersecurity, a Melville, NY-based leader in cyber-as-a-service software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and provider of an extended detection and response (XDR) platform and service.

Acquisition highlights:

Expands Barracuda's solutions for MSPs, offering XDR platform for proactive real-time continuous security monitoring with response services for managed endpoints, networks, and cloud.

SKOUT's XDR platform connects with critical security infrastructures such as email, firewall, identity and access, and a 24x7 SOC that aids the detection of and response to cyberattacks.

Enables customers to address threats more efficiently with additional threat detection, threat analysis, and response capabilities.

Eliminates customers' expense of training and staffing for 24x7 service, instead utilizing SKOUT's security professionals to handle the SOC operation. Provides MSPs with choice and flexibility when building out their cybersecurity practice, and features a powerful combination of solutions, enablement tools, and human security expertise.

By integrating with existing security infrastructure, SKOUT offers investment protection for MSPs, making it easier to handle cyberattacks in diverse customer environments.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Quotes:

"Barracuda has entered the fast-growing XDR market with a solution optimized for MSPs. The acquisition expands our MSP security offerings with a powerful XDR platform backed by a 24x7 SOC," said Brian Babineau, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Barracuda MSP. "MSPs will benefit from the broader set of solutions, and we're excited to offer MSPs new response-centric capabilities that will complement Barracuda's existing portfolio of email, network, and application security products."

"All MSPs need to become security-first businesses, and we see our platform as a tool to help the market achieve that," said Aidan Kehoe, GM SKOUT Products, Barracuda (former CEO and Founder, SKOUT). "Both companies have a shared mission of protecting small businesses everywhere, and the acquisition by Barracuda helps us fully execute on that mission. It also gives our platform and team broader reach and expanded capabilities. I'm excited for the next steps on the journey together."

"As a partner of both Barracuda and SKOUT, we're excited to see the two organizations come together this way," said Mike Hamuka, CRO, Nexustek. "The strength of the threat monitoring that SKOUT brings to the table is more important than ever in light of the recent trends in cyberattacks. We look forward to seeing what the teams can accomplish together."

"SKOUT has played a critical role in how we keep our customers secure, and I think being acquired by Barracuda will help the team take their services to the next level," said Barry Semple, VP, Information Security and Technology, Fully Managed. "Between new integrations and the depth and breadth of Barracuda's security expertise, I'm excited to see what's next."

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-enabled, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them – in ways they may not even know they are at risk – so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda, and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the US and other countries. SKOUT Cybersecurity and the SKOUT logo are registered trademarks of SKOUT Cybersecurity Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates in the US and other countries.

