Barracuda Enhances Managed Service Provider Offerings Through Integration of Content Shield Web Security Solution and Managed Workplace RMM

Highlights:

Barracuda Content Shield features advanced, agent-based DNS and URL filtering that helps MSPs to protect end users from accessing malicious web content

Now integrated with Managed Workplace, a security-centric remote monitoring and management (RMM) tool, the solution provides ease of agent deployment, authentication, and at-a-glance visibility

MSPs can scale their services based on customer demand with the SaaS-based application and per-user pricing model

Barracuda Networks, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced that it has integrated Barracuda Content Shield with Managed Workplace, its remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform. Managed service providers (MSPs) using the RMM can now leverage the cloud-based web security solution's web filtering and malware protection to better protect their customers' end users from web-borne threats.

Offering robust content filtering, malware protection, granular policy enforcement and reporting, Barracuda Content Shield works with existing antivirus (AV) solutions to protect against malicious files, stopping malware before it reaches the endpoint.

This integration helps MSPs:

Enhance their end-user online security service offering with agent-based DNS and URL filtering.

Help to protect their customers' end-users from web-borne threats.

Get at-a-glance visibility into threats prevented across all customers.

Additionally, through the combination of the two tools, MSPs will benefit from a centralized view of the threats detected and quarantined. If threats such as malicious files, domains, or URLs are discovered on any device connected by Barracuda's threat intelligence network, every user is protected against that threat.

"A recent survey by Spiceworks found that when companies don't restrict internet activity, 58 percent of employees will spend at least four hours per week on websites unrelated to their jobs," said Brian Babineau, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Barracuda MSP. "And earlier this year, a study found that 40 percent of malicious URLs were located on good domains. These and other statistics point to the need for robust, easy-to-manage web content filtering that protects end-users from web-borne threats. Barracuda is answering that call with the integration of Barracuda Content Shield within Managed Workplace, a move that illustrates our commitment to providing our partners with a broad portfolio of security and data protection solutions spanning web, network, and e-mail, and backed by our global threat intelligence."

Barracuda Content Shield is a SaaS-based solution available at a per-user pricing model, which makes it easier for MSPs to scale based on demand.

Partner Quotes:

"It's great to see Barracuda expand the integration between the software solutions we use and Managed Workplace—giving us a single pane of glass view into our customers' environments. We've found Barracuda Content Shield Plus to be a great fit for our smaller clients that don't have a firewall in place, as well as our larger clients with a large remote workforce. This expanded integration will help us deliver an even better customer experience and further optimize our service and support operations." — Bob LaCroix – Owner and Lead Consultant, Cybereal Technology Solutions

"Barracuda Content Shield enables us to demonstrate our value without getting in the customers' way. Once Content Shield is running, all we need are the statistics, such as what has been blocked, to showcase the value of the solution. With Content Shield's integration into Managed Workplace, it means we no longer have to switch between dashboards. Having anytime access to one dashboard with all the information we need makes it easier to serve our customers, and will save us time and money." — Henry Neufeld, Owner, Neufeld Computer Services

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-enabled, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 150,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

