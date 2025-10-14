Barracuda Expands BarracudaONE Platform with Advanced Capabilities for MSPs

Empowers Partners to Accelerate Threat Response, Simplify Operations and Drive Scalable Growth

News highlights:

Barracuda has unveiled enhancements to its AI-powered BarracudaONE cybersecurity platform for MSPs

Enhancements include bulk remediation for email threats, PSA integrations for automated billing and invoicing, and streamlined account management

Updates are purpose-built to help MSPs accelerate threat response across multi-tenant environments, simplify operations and drive scalable growth

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc., a leading cybersecurity company providing complete protection against complex threats for all size business, today unveiled enhancements to its AI-powered BarracudaONE platform. New capabilities – including bulk remediation for email threats, PSA integrations for automated billing and invoicing, and streamlined account management – are purpose-built for managed service providers (MSPs), helping them accelerate security across multi-tenant environments, simplify operations and drive scalable growth.

"These new capabilities underscore Barracuda's unwavering commitment to helping MSPs scale securely, respond to threats faster and operate with greater agility," said Michelle Hodges, senior vice president of global channels and alliances at Barracuda. "Aligned with our partner-first mission, we're equipping MSPs with the tools they need to grow their businesses and deliver exceptional protection to their customers. By embedding automation and intelligence into daily workflows, we're enabling our partners to achieve stronger, more profitable outcomes — with greater speed, precision and impact."

Purpose-Built Enhancements for MSPs

New enhancements are designed to help MSPs respond faster, operate smarter and scale with confidence. Advancements include:

Bulk remediation for email threats: Barracuda Email Protection now enables MSPs to instantly remediate email threats across all customer environments with a single click — accelerating response times by up to 10x. This rapid containment reduces threat exposure and minimizes escalations. By streamlining threat management and ensuring consistent protection across tenants, MSPs can enhance service delivery, reduce overhead and strengthen trust with customers.

PSA integrations for automated billing and invoicing: BarracudaONE now seamlessly integrates with six leading professional services automation (PSA) platforms – including Autotask by Datto, ConnectWise PSA, HaloPSA, Kaseya BMS, Pulseway PSA, and Syncro – enabling MSPs to automate billing and invoicing across multiple customer environments. These integrations validate the openness of the BarracudaOne platform and eliminate manual data entry, reduce errors and accelerate revenue cycles. MSPs can retain their existing workflows while unlocking new efficiencies, improving billing accuracy and minimizing disputes.

BarracudaONE: A Unified Platform That's Easy to Buy, Deploy and Use

BarracudaONE maximizes threat protection and cyber resilience by unifying layered security defenses and delivering deep, intelligent threat detection and response. The platform brings together Barracuda's comprehensive portfolio into a single, integrated experience — simplifying security operations and improving visibility across environments.

With embedded automation, natural language queries and intelligent reporting, MSPs can manage solutions, accounts, licenses, and threat response across their customer base from one centralized dashboard — now further enhanced through integration with the Barracuda MSP application. This embedded experience simplifies account management, reduces context switching and boosts overall productivity. These latest enhancements empower MSPs to streamline service delivery, automate invoicing and strengthen customer trust, making BarracudaONE a powerful foundation for scalable growth and resilient cybersecurity.

Availability

BarracudaONE and these enhancements are now available at no additional cost. The platform provides a unified dashboard for managing solutions and licenses across Barracuda Email Protection, Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup and more.

What MSPs Say

"As an MSP managing many diverse customer environments, the new bulk remediation capability is a true game-changer. Email threats rarely stay confined – they often span across environments. With the ability to instantly remove those threats across all accounts, we save critical time and dramatically reduce risk," said Scott Coates, manager of IT services at Servicad. "BarracudaONE provides complete visibility across every environment, making it simple to detect account takeover attempts, identify configuration gaps and uncover upsell opportunities – ensuring nothing falls through the cracks. These advancements deliver tremendous added value for our team and, most importantly, for our customers."

"Barracuda's focus on innovation and product quality really appealed to us as an MSP. The latest enhancements to BarracudaONE will help us to scale faster, respond more effectively and deliver more robust protection to our customers," said Andrew James, managing director at Shield Cyber Security. "BarracudaONE adds significant value to our managed services offering as we can do more, quickly and efficiently to protect our clients."

About Barracuda

Barracuda is a leading global cybersecurity company providing complete protection against complex threats for all size business. Our AI-powered BarracudaONE platform secures email, data, applications, and networks with innovative solutions, managed XDR and a centralized dashboard to maximize protection and strengthen cyber resilience. Trusted by hundreds of thousands of IT professionals and managed service providers worldwide, Barracuda delivers powerful defenses that are easy to buy, deploy and use.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda, BarracudaONE, and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S., and other countries.

Contact:

Anne Campbell

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

978-328-1642

[email protected]

SOURCE Barracuda Networks, Inc.