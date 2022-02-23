Barracuda expands global data protection reach with three new regional data centers

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

Barracuda adds three new regional data centers in France , United Arab Emirates , and India to help with the growing demand from customers to protect their data locally.

, , and to help with the growing demand from customers to protect their data locally. Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup sales grew by 55% in the past 12 months, and the new regions will support this growth further.

Customers dealing with strict regulatory, industry, and data requirements in these three areas can now take advantage of innovative technology from Barracuda to store and restore their data in their own region.

Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, today announced three new regional Cloud-to-Cloud Backup data centers in France, United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.), and India to meet growing demand for data protection services in these regions and better serve local customers. This makes a total of 10 regions for the solution, and customers' Office 365 backup data will be stored locally within each region, a key requirement for customers operating in regulated industries or in countries with data protection laws.

In a recent study conducted by Barracuda, organizations disclosed that data protection is both a security and regulatory concern for them. A full 69% of respondents said they are concerned about storage of the data being backed up outside their geography (geo residency), and more than 7 in 10 respondents are concerned about compliance with data privacy requirements.

"At Barracuda, we continue to invest in our global infrastructure in order to help local organizations get access to protection against emerging threats," said Chris Ross, SVP International, Barracuda. "As more organizations move to the cloud, they are looking to protect their data, while being able to handle and store data locally. Microsoft even advises customers to use a third-party backup and recovery provider, and with these new regions, we will be able to serve our customers while helping them comply with data regulations and policies."

Barracuda's latest version of Cloud-to-Cloud Backup delivers a fast search and restore experience for Office 365 data, including Teams, Exchange Online, SharePoint, and OneDrive. Compared to traditional backup and recovery solutions, it is a cloud-first solution that provides scale and resiliency, fast performance, and wide global coverage to protect Office 365 data born in the cloud.

Microsoft's Senior Cloud Solution Architect, Nills Franssens adds "With a cloud-native solution, you get the benefit of scale on your backup Unlike traditional backup solutions, where you have to do capacity management and capacity planning and make sure you have enough storage, a cloud-native solution, like Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup offers you a solution with flexible, scalable capacity to store your data."

Resources:

Get more information about Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup: https://www.barracuda.com/products/cloud-to-cloud-backup

Get the State of Office 365 Backup report: https://www.barracuda.com/office365-ccb

Read the blog post:

Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup wins in 2021 CRN Product of the Year: http://cuda.co/50346

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them – in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda, and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the US and other countries.

Contact

Anne Campbell

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

978-328-1642

[email protected]

SOURCE Barracuda Networks, Inc.