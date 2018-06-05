Barracuda Expands its PhishLine Product Portfolio with New, Channel Ready Security Awareness Training for Mid-Sized Companies

New Barracuda PhishLine offering helps mid-sized organizations combat phishing attacks with simulation and training that is simple, easy to use, and provides faster time to value.

Solutions help organizations of all sizes prevent email fraud, data loss, and brand damage by training employees to recognize and avoid sophisticated phishing attacks.

Commissioned by Barracuda, a new global study offers several points that underscore the need for organizations to include simulation and training as part of their email security posture.

Barracuda Networks, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-enabled security and data protection solutions, today announced that it has expanded its PhishLine product portfolio with a streamlined edition well-suited for organizations with less than 1,000 employees, tuned specifically to be ready for distribution through the reseller channel. PhishLine can prevent email fraud, data loss, and brand damage by training and testing employees to recognize highly targeted phishing attacks. It is now available in multiple versions to suit the needs of organizations of all sizes. Additionally, Barracuda revealed key findings from a new global study that highlights the need for organizations to include training and simulation as part of their overall email security strategy.

"As phishing attacks have become increasingly stealthy and targeted, our adversaries have shifted their focus from the largest organizations to smaller targets," said Hatem Naguib, SVP and GM of Security at Barracuda. "Today's announcement expands our PhishLine portfolio, by building on our enterprise grade offering with a solution aimed specifically at simplicity and fast time to value, fit for today's resource-constrained midsized businesses."

PhishLine helps humans recognize the subtle clues that an email is not from whom it says it's from. It uses a two-pronged approach to meet this end. First, computer-based training gives users a baseline understanding of the latest techniques attackers are using. Second, PhishLine embeds learning into business processes, by launching customized simulations that test and reinforce good user behavior. A large library of curated content means faster time to value, while rich reporting and analytics provide visibility.

According to Gartner, "Attack methods continually evolve to stay a step ahead of your security strategy. Therefore, it is paramount to train employees to be security-conscious critical thinkers who can leverage their knowledge in new and changing situations." 1

To better understand the email security approach of today's organizations, Barracuda recently commissioned a global study. Some of the results revealed several points highlighting the need for organizations to include simulation and training as part of their email security posture. The study includes responses from over 630 participants who all had a responsibility for email security in their organizations. Some of the key findings include:

98 percent of respondents said their organization would benefit from additional email security capabilities with phishing simulation (63%), social engineering detection (62%), email encryption (60%), and data loss prevention (59%) leading the way in terms of capabilities valued.

100% of the respondents have good intentions and believe that user training is important; however, only 77% are actually training their employees. It was also reported that larger organizations (over 1000 employees) are more likely to train their employees.

Poor employee behavior (84%) is a greater email security concern than inadequate tools (16%); however, there's no consensus on the level of employee that will fall for an attack.

For a more detailed look at these findings, read the blog post: http://cuda.co/33017.

PhishLine is recognized as a Visionary within Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training2 based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute. The PhishLine SaaS platform includes multivariable attack simulations across email, text message, voice, and USB/mobile media; best-in-class data capture, analytics and reporting; and continual, complex analysis of employee performance.

Get more information about Barracuda PhishLine:

https://www.barracuda.com/products/phishline/.

1Gartner, "10 Ways to Improve Security Awareness on a Tight Budget," Refreshed: 22 November 2017, by Joanna Huisman and Perry Carpenter.

2Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training," Published: October 2017, Joanna G. Huisman.

