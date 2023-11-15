Barracuda expands leadership team to accelerate MSP business

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

15 Nov, 2023, 09:02 ET

Seasoned channel executive Patrick O'Donnell joins as SVP of Worldwide MSP Sales

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions today announced the addition of a senior MSP sales executive to accelerate MSP sales.

Patrick O'Donnell has joined Barracuda as SVP, Worldwide MSP Sales. A tenured sales executive with global experience, Patrick's previous worldwide leadership experience includes IBM and GE. Most recently, he served as Vice President, North America Sales at Datto, which gave him firsthand experience in growing an MSP-focused business. In his new role at Barracuda, Patrick will be responsible for accelerating Barracuda's MSP sales, driving the go-to-market strategy, execution, and programs for the sale of security, data protection, and Managed XDR offerings through the channel. Patrick will lead the global MSP sales organization to help Barracuda partners achieve new levels of shared success.

"We are pleased to welcome Patrick to the Barracuda team," said Neal Bradbury, SVP, MSP Business at Barracuda. "As we continue our journey with our channel partners, Patrick brings valuable knowledge and expertise that will help us generate more opportunities for Barracuda and our partners to drives sales growth and achieve shared success."

"I'm excited to join Barracuda and eager to collaborate with the team to build on the tremendous partner momentum they have established within the channel," said Patrick O'Donnell, SVP, Worldwide MSP Sales at Barracuda. "Managed service providers are an increasingly important part of the channel ecosystem, and through its growing investments, Barracuda is committed to deliver industry-leading value to its growing partner base."

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

