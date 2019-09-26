Barracuda Forensics and Incident Response now generally available

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

Automated incident response gives customers and service providers a faster, more efficient way to find, investigate, and remediate malicious emails delivered to users' inboxes

Administrators can send alerts to affected users, easily find users who clicked on links, forwarded or replied to malicious emails, and then remove the messages directly from their inboxes

Standalone solution gives customers and service providers the flexibility to enhance an existing email security solution with an effective incident response tool

According to customer data, organizations saw significant reduction in time spent on investigation and remediation of reported attacks after the introduction of Barracuda's automated incident response

Barracuda Networks, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced the general availability Barracuda Forensics and Incident Response. Previously available only to Barracuda Total Email Protection customers, the Forensics and Incident Response offering can now be layered with an organization's existing gateway security solution, giving customers and service providers greater flexibility in email threat detection and response.

Barracuda Forensics and Incident Response is an innovative solution allowing organizations to proactively respond to targeted attacks that were delivered to users' inboxes. The solution automates a process that otherwise can take hours or even days to complete.

According to the 2019 SANS Incident Response survey, manual remediation of security incidents takes more than six hours for 80 percent of organizations — with attacks spreading across the organization. The same process can be automated and completed in minutes with Barracuda Forensics and Incident Response. Based on Total Email Protection customer data, organizations saw a significant reduction in time spent on investigation and remediation of reported attacks after introducing Barracuda Forensics and Incident Response.

Effective incident response also requires a change in approach. According to Gartner, "The email security market is starting to adopt a continuous adaptive risk and trust assessment (CARTA) mindset and acknowledge that perfect protection is not possible. As a result, vendors are evolving or emerging to support new detect and response capabilities by integrating directly with the email system via API." 1

Barracuda Forensics and Incident Response provides remediation options to address issues quickly and efficiently. Geo-IP-based insights are crucial to determining geographical patterns in threats, allowing IT administrators to block future emails emanating from the originating region. IT administrators can send alerts to affected users and remove malicious mail directly from users' inboxes with a couple of clicks. Discovery and threat insights provided by the Forensics platform helps to identify anomalies in delivered email, providing more proactive ways to detect email threats.

"Modern threats are finding new ways to bypass email gateways, so businesses need to take new approaches to prevention, detection and response," said Hatem Naguib, COO at Barracuda. "Malicious emails may end up in a user's mailbox, and when they do, they need to be addressed quickly. Many organizations lack the information and tools security admins need to address these incidents, which results in a manual, inaccurate, time-consuming process."

"With Barracuda Forensics and Incident Response we have added visibility into what suspicious emails are circulating," said Lisa Nicholson, Backup & SQL Database Specialist, The Salvation Army Western Territory. "We can easily investigate that issue and no longer have to spend a lot of time discovering which bad email went to which users. We can simply perform a search … and remediate the issue for several users with a few clicks – removing the email from their inbox.... This saves our team a lot of time which in turn saves our organization money."

Barracuda Forensics and Incident Response also includes integrated domain-based phishing protection leveraging Barracuda Content Shield. Malicious domains received through emails can now be detected and automatically blocked for all users.

1 Gartner, Market Guide for Email Security, Neil Wynne, Peter Firstbrook, Published: 06 June 2019

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-enabled, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 150,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

