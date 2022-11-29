Barracuda helps customers optimize access to email security data with AWS

Barracuda Email Protection customers can use Amazon Security Lake to optimize the cost of storing and querying massive security data sources

Highlights:

Barracuda offers email security integrated with Amazon Security Lake to help customers reduce complexity with email security data.

Barracuda Email Protection can optimize and reduce costs for customers to access their security data from an email security solution and address a variety of security use cases such as threat detection, investigation, and incident response.

Using Barracuda Email Protection with Amazon Security Lake, data analysts and engineers can easily build and use a centralized security data lake to improve the protection of workloads, applications, and data.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc. a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, today announced that Barracuda Email Protection works with Amazon Security Lake from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Barracuda Email Protection offers email security findings integrated with Amazon Security Lake. Combined, both offerings can reduce the complexity and costs for customers to access their security data from an email security solution and address a variety of security use cases such as threat detection, investigation, and incident response.

Barracuda Email Protection customers can use Amazon Security Lake to build a security data lake from integrated cloud and on-premises data sources as well as from their private applications. With support for the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) standard, Amazon Security Lake can help Barracuda Email Protection customers aggregate, manage, and get value from log and event data in the cloud and on-premises to give their security teams greater visibility across their organizations. Using Amazon Security Lake and Barracuda Email Protection together, data analysts and engineers can easily build and use a centralized security data lake to improve the protection of workloads, applications, and data.

"We're very excited that Barracuda email security is integrated with Amazon Security Lake," said Fleming Shi, CTO of Barracuda. "Customers that use Amazon Security Lake with Barracuda Email Protection will have optimal access to the data coming from their email threat vector which can provide timely and actionable signals to their existing security tools, ultimately achieving greater efficacy with threat detection and incident response."

"We're thrilled to announce Amazon Security Lake," said Rod Wallace, General Manager for Amazon Security Lake. "Security Lake helps organizations aggregate, manage, and derive value from log and event data in the cloud and on-premises to give security teams greater visibility across their organizations. Analysts and engineers will now be able to store their Barracuda Email Protection logs and findings in Amazon Security Lake to improve their cybersecurity posture."

Amazon Security Lake is a data lake for security logs, built in the customer's account. The data lake is backed by an Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) bucket and organizes data as a set of Lake Formation tables. With Amazon Security Lake, Barracuda Email Protection customers can use the security and analytics solutions of their choice to simply query that data in place or ingest the OCSF-compliant data to address further use cases. For more information on how you can use Barracuda Email Protection with Amazon Security Lake, please visit https://campus.barracuda.com/to/emailprotection-awssecuritylake.

Resources:

Check out the blog post: http://cuda.co/51915

