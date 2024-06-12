Barracuda honored by Comparably for Best Career Growth

Winners were chosen based on 16 core metrics, including innovation, growth, and workplace experience

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions today announced it has been again honored by Comparably with recognition as one of the top 100 large companies for career growth. Barracuda ranked 100 for this year's Best Companies for Career Growth award, which is based on employee feedback about professional development opportunities at Barracuda.

Comparably Awards are derived from 15 million sentiment ratings anonymously provided by current employees across 70,000 companies about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Winners are then determined based on 16 core workplace metrics, ranging from work-life balance and leadership to compensation and career growth.

"Drive innovation and succeed together are two of our core values here at Barracuda, and this helps create a culture that prioritizes career growth and development for all of our employees," said Kim Mota, Chief Human Resources Officer at Barracuda. "This recognition is especially meaningful because it's based on our employees' feedback, and it's an honor to help empower Barracuda team members to reach their full potential."

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com .

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Contact

Anne Campbell

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

978-328-1642

[email protected]

SOURCE Barracuda Networks, Inc.