Barracuda honored by Comparably for Best Company Culture

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner, and leading provider for cloud-enabled security solutions today announced it has been honored by Comparably with for its culture. Barracuda was selected as one of top 100 large companies with more than 500 employees and ranked 88 for this quarter's award for Best Company Culture.

Comparably Awards are derived from 15 million sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees across 70,000 companies about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Winners are then determined based on 20 core culture metrics, ranging from work-life balance and environment to compensation and career growth.

"Barracuda's culture is core to our business, and we are humbled to receive this recognition, said Hatem Naguib," President and CEO at Barracuda. "Think customer, drive innovation, take ownership, deliver outcomes, and succeed together are the five core values that drive everything we do at Barracuda. The focus on these values helps motivate our teams and drives great innovation and customer service — what Barracuda is known for."

"The best cultures thrive on leadership that values the well-being of their employees and prioritizes diversity and inclusion," said Diane Honda, Chief Administrative Officer, Global Head of HR, and General Counsel at Barracuda. "We're thrilled to be recognized with Best Company Culture. It's a testament to the focus and work all the teams have done to place a high value on the people they work with every day."

