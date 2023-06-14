Barracuda honored by Comparably for Best Leadership Teams and Best CEO for Diversity

Winners were chosen based on 16 core metrics, including innovation, growth, and workplace experience

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider for cloud-first security solutions today announced it has been again honored by Comparably with two awards, one for the best leadership teams and one for the best CEOs for diversity. Barracuda ranked 86 for this year's Best Leadership Teams award, which is based on how employees rate and approve of the job their worldwide leadership team is doing. In addition, Barracuda ranked 96 for this year's Best CEOs for Diversity award, which represents the top-ranked CEOs, based solely on anonymous sentiment ratings from employees of color on Comparably.com in the previous 12 months.

Comparably Awards are derived from 15 million sentiment ratings anonymously provided by current employees across 70,000 companies about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Winners are then determined based on 16 core workplace metrics, ranging from work-life balance and leadership to compensation and career growth.

"I want to express my gratitude to all our employees who embrace diversity and contribute to the inclusive culture we have at Barracuda," said Hatem Naguib, CEO at Barracuda. "Their passion, collaboration, and relentless pursuit of excellence have set the foundation for our success. Together, we have created a workplace that celebrates differences and leverages them to build an incredible culture at Barracuda."

"Our leaders embody Barracuda's values of driving innovation, taking ownership, and delivering outcomes, and they inspire their teams to do the same," said Diane Honda, Chief Administrative Officer, Global Head of HR, and General Counsel at Barracuda. "We understand the importance of developing strong leaders at all levels of the organization, and we are honored to receive the Best Leadership Teams award — based on our employee feedback — for a second year."

