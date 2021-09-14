Barracuda introduces data classification capabilities to help customers find sensitive data and malware

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Secured.21 Customer Conference 2021 –

Highlights:

New Barracuda Data Inspector helps customers find sensitive data in OneDrive and SharePoint and if it's been shared internally or externally.

Data Inspector provides data classification capabilities and identifies malware, viruses, ransomware, and more stored in OneDrive and SharePoint.

Using Data Inspector, customers can gain insights to help support regulatory compliance requirements.

Barracuda Networks, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced Barracuda Data Inspector to help customers automatically scan OneDrive for Business and SharePoint data for sensitive information and malicious files. Powerful data classification capabilities help customers identify types of data such as Personal Identifiable Information (PII), user credentials, credit card information, and more. Customers using Barracuda Data Inspector can identify whether data has been shared internally or externally, and where it's stored to help them make decisions on how to act on it.

A recent study commissioned by Barracuda captured the opinions and perspectives of global IT decision makers about Office 365, data security, backup and recovery, SaaS solutions, and a variety of related topics. The research found that data protection is both a security and a privacy concern:

More than 7 in 10 respondents were concerned about compliance with data privacy requirements.

The same study found that protecting data against attack and loss — both from outside actors and inside sources — is also a key concern:

72% of respondents were concerned that their Office 365 data could be the target of ransomware.

52% said their organization has experienced a ransomware attack.

OneDrive and SharePoint deployments can be storing sensitive data, such as Social Security numbers, credit card information, network credentials, and more — which can make these types of data more vulnerable to a breach. Additionally, these deployments can be hosts to dormant malware, viruses, and ransomware that can go undetected by native security and then wait for one wrong click to activate them.

With Barracuda Data Inspector, customers can easily scan OneDrive and SharePoint to identify sensitive data and then decide what needs to be done with that data in terms of compliance requirements and other needs. Highlights include:

Create data classifiers; identify specific information types, such as employee or student IDs, project codenames, and other proprietary information

Find out if data has been shared internally or externally

Identify malware, viruses, and ransomware stored and get rid of it at the source

Receive automated notifications and redacted previews of classified data

Alert users when they attempt to store data that might be considered sensitive

Quotes:

"Barracuda Data Inspector is next-generation data security that makes it easy to identify and secure an organization's most critical information," said Tim Jefferson, SVP, Engineering for Data, Network, and Application Security at Barracuda.

"We're very excited about Barracuda Data Inspector. Customers want to be able to identify sensitive information like credit card data that is improperly stored creating greater risk of data leakage," said Chris Riley, Director at System Source. "With Barracuda Data Inspector, we'll provide a powerful tool for our customers to help secure their businesses."

Resources:

Get a free scan of your OneDrive and SharePoint (up to 10,000 items): http://cuda.co/datascan

Get the report, The state of Office 365 backup: https://www.barracuda.com/office365-ccb

Read the blog post: http://cuda.co/diblog

Data Inspector product page: https://www.barracuda.com/products/datainspector

About Barracuda Secured.21

Barracuda Secured.21 Customer Conference, happening this week September 14 to 16, is the first global virtual conference hosted by Barracuda for its customers. Barracuda Secured.21 is an informative event covering a wide range of topics including security threats and trends, hands-on technical sessions, new product announcements, and the latest innovations in email protection, application and cloud security, network security, and data protection. For more information, please visit barracuda.events/secured-21/.

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-enabled, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact

Anne Campbell

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

978-328-1642

[email protected]

SOURCE Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.barracuda.com

