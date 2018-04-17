Barracuda Introduces Innovative Approach to Measure Resistance to Phishing Attacks

Continuing momentum with its recent PhishLine acquisition, Barracuda introduces an innovative way to measure the ability of users to resist phishing attacks.

Barracuda PhishLine Levelized Programs provide organizations a unique way to keep users engaged and focused on improving their awareness by incentivizing good behavior.

Levelized Programs include customized promotion rules, allowing more precision than traditional click rate measurement to show user progression.

Barracuda Networks, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-enabled security and data protection solutions, today announced Barracuda PhishLine Levelized Programs, an alternative to the problematic, but industry-standard, click rate metric. Levelized Programs provide a new, incentive-focused, way to measure user resistance to phishing attacks. Barracuda is demonstrating its email security solutions, including PhishLine Levelized Programs, at RSA Conference happening this week, April 16 – 20, 2018 in San Francisco, CA at booth 4708 in the Moscone Center North Hall.

"As phishing attacks have grown stealthier and more sophisticated, awareness training and simulation have proven invaluable in conditioning employees as a line of defense," said Hatem Naguib, SVP and GM of Security at Barracuda. "But the effectiveness of these solutions has hit a ceiling, inhibited by 'click rate fatigue' –overreliance on a problematic metric. Levelized Programs, the industry's first click rate alternative, accelerates the learning process by showcasing improvement – focusing on the positive, and not the negative."

Leveling provides a positive way to communicate progress across multiple metrics to encourage improvement, letting users progress in easy-to-measure steps.

PhishLine Levelized Programs let organizations create a program based on the hallmarks of a healthy security culture: training completion, avoiding interactions with simulated attack messages, and reporting suspected phishing. As employees progress through the program, they are presented with training and simulation content that challenges their security awareness, enabling the administrator to track and report on overall campaign effectiveness and individual user awareness.

Barracuda PhishLine turns employees into a line of defense through continuous training and attack simulation. PhishLine offers data analytics and reporting to allow customers to measure and report on risks at macro and micro levels across the human and process layers. For more information about PhishLine and new PhishLine Levelized Programs, please visit: https://www.barracuda.com/products/phishline/.

PhishLine is recognized as a Visionary within Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training1 based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute. The PhishLine SaaS platform includes multivariable attack simulations across email, text message, voice, and USB/mobile media; best-in-class data capture, analytics and reporting; and continual, complex analysis of employee performance.

Email threats continue to become more targeted, making a multi-layered approach critical in successfully protecting targeted employees, applications, and data. Barracuda offers a broad solution against email-borne targeted attacks and social engineering. For more information, please visit: https://www.barracuda.com/products/email_protection

1Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training," Joanna G. Huisman, 26 October 2017.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Barracuda simplifies IT with cloud-enabled solutions that empower customers to protect their networks, applications and data, regardless of where they reside. These powerful, easy-to-use and affordable solutions are trusted by more than 150,000 organizations worldwide and are delivered in appliance, virtual appliance, cloud and hybrid deployment configurations. Barracuda's customer-centric business model focuses on delivering high-value, subscription-based IT solutions that provide end-to-end network and data protection. For additional information, please visit barracuda.com.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda, and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the US and other countries.

Contacts

Jonelle Elam

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

408-342-6415

jelam@barracuda.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barracuda-introduces-innovative-approach-to-measure-resistance-to-phishing-attacks-300631002.html

SOURCE Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.barracuda.com

