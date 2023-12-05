Barracuda invests in partner success; unveils new global partner program

Partners can embrace the power of choice and go to market with Barracuda as a reseller, MSP, or through marketplaces

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, today announced the launch of its new global partner program, the Barracuda Partner Success Program.

The new program is architected with partner success as the north star, and it is built on two foundational elements: the shared success model and partner agility. A key differentiated element of the program is its support for resell partners across multiple routes to market — resale, MSP, and marketplaces. Partners who resell Barracuda solutions will be recognized for their Barracuda business as a whole, regardless of the route to market, and they will be provided with benefits and resources based on their total sales contribution.

"In developing our global partner program, Barracuda put itself in our partners' shoes to better understand their needs and build a winning go-to-market strategy. This is what we call partner empathy," said Jason Beal, Vice President, Worldwide Partner Ecosystems, Barracuda. "Ultimately, we want our partners to be agile in catering to the ever-changing needs of customers in terms of how they consume, procure, and deliver technology solutions."

Shared success model and partner agility

Designed to reduce complexity and incentivize partners for their commitment to Barracuda, the Barracuda Partner Success Program includes benefits, requirements, and rewards architected around the LAER model of customer success: land, adoption, expansion, and retention and renewal. In this way, the new global partner program supports partners of different business models to grow their business and expand their customer reach while helping protect clients from cybersecurity threats.

With the launch of the Barracuda Partner Success Program, Barracuda is also introducing a certification for customer success, enabling sales and customer success staff to improve customer loyalty, drive higher customer satisfaction, and increase sales.

New enablement tracks established in the program can help resellers grow their business, whether they go to market as a resale, managed services, or cloud marketplace partner. "We are seeing an increasing number of resellers either becoming hybrid or establishing a hybrid business model engaging with Barracuda for resale, managed services, and procurement through marketplaces," said Beal. "Through the Barracuda Partner Success Program, Barracuda resellers, for example, will gain access to sales and marketing enablement with resources showcasing how hyperscalers can provide their customers with joint solutions built for today's modern IT environments. Further, Barracuda MSP, our MSP-dedicated business unit, enables managed service providers to offer customers multilayered security and data protection services using Barracuda's award-winning products in combination with our purpose-built MSP management platforms."

"As a reseller, one of the most significant advantages of the new Barracuda Partner Success Program is that it includes all our sales from all three routes to market. It's really exciting to be recognized for all of our business across the entire Barracuda portfolio — new and existing — resale, MSP, or marketplaces," said Larry Fulop, VP of Marketing and Technology at MicroAge.

"At Barracuda, we're on a mission to deliver innovative security products that protect and support our partners and their customers," said Patrick O'Donnell, SVP, Worldwide MSP Sales at Barracuda. "We work closely with our partners and value their collaboration to bring to market solutions and programs that meet the unique needs of their customers."

Next-generation tools uplevel partner engagement

With the launch of the Barracuda Partner Success Program, Barracuda is also delivering next-generation capabilities to its Partner Portal.

"We're excited to be investing to up-level partner engagement and help our partners more quickly and easily engage with Barracuda's solutions and services offerings, certifications, and more," added Beal.

Effective early 2024, resellers participating in the Barracuda Partner Success Program will benefit from the refreshed Premier, Preferred, Authorized, and Affiliate levels. Get more information about the features and benefits of the Barracuda Partner Success Program in the Barracuda Partner Portal.

Resources:

Read the blog post: http://cuda.co/blg120523

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S., and other countries.

Contacts

Anne Campbell

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

978-328-1642

[email protected]

SOURCE Barracuda Networks, Inc.