Barracuda launches Cloud Application Protection to secure web apps

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced its new Cloud Application Protection (CAP) platform to address the escalating application security threats faced by today's organizations. Barracuda CAP provides web application security, including a new WAF-as-a-Service solution that is built on Microsoft Azure and available in the Azure Marketplace.

Digital transformation is driving changes in enterprises that are making web applications critical to their business. Applications in the cloud and on-premises need to be secured, yet only 10 percent are currently protected by web application firewalls.1 This is primarily due to the complexity and resources required to manage web application firewalls.

As part of the Barracuda Cloud Application Protection (CAP) platform, the new WAF-as-a-Service is fully featured yet easy to deploy and manage. This brings application security to a broader market. In addition to WAF capabilities, the CAP platform also includes application vulnerability scanning and remediation, advanced bot protection, DDoS protection, and API security.

Barracuda's WAF-as-a-Service uses Azure to provide local availability and ease-of-deployment across all 54 Azure regions. Barracuda WAF-as-a-Service retains the granular controls and customization offered in Barracuda's WAF — yet it can be deployed as a service from the Azure Marketplace within only a few clicks and, within minutes, protect an organization's web-facing applications.

"Organizations need application security that's both easy to manage and flexible enough to protect applications wherever they are deployed," said Tim Jefferson, SVP of Data Protection, Network and Application Security, Engineering and Product Management, at Barracuda. "Barracuda Cloud Application Protection platform and WAF-as-a-Service hosted on the public cloud make that possible for a broader market."

Barracuda's Cloud Application Protection solutions are also being bundled by system integrators and resellers. One example is 10th Magnitude's newly-released Healthcare Optimized Azure CAF (Cloud Adoption Framework) Landing Zone — a Marketplace offering that bundles services, consulting, workload migration, and Barracuda's WAF for security, and is designed for healthcare providers looking for a more secure and simple way to migrate workloads and applications to Azure.

"We believe customers benefit from having a single, easy-to-understand solution that meets their needs securely," said Alex Brown, CEO at 10th Magnitude. "Bundling our services with Barracuda's WAF to create the Healthcare Optimized Azure CAF Landing Zone helps us deliver a streamlined experience for our customers, with the peace of mind that comes with knowing a strong security solution is already built into it."

At Microsoft's Ignite conference this week, Barracuda will also highlight its CloudGen Firewall with Microsoft Virtual WAN support. The Barracuda CloudGen Firewall is the first security solution to support all Microsoft Virtual WAN features including recently accounced multi-link support, providing customers looking to migrate to Office 365 the option of leveraging an Azure backbone to mitigate latency for distributed or remote users.

Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President, Cybersecurity Solutions Group, Microsoft Corp. said, "Barracuda has experience in security, and they understand how to work with partners and customers in our ecosystem. We look forward to continuing to work with Barracuda to help organizations operate in the cloud securely."

