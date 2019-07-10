Barracuda launches Cloud Security Guardian for Microsoft Azure

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda, a leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced the general availability of Cloud Security Guardian for Microsoft Azure. This agentless Software-as-a-Service solution provides end-to-end visibility into the security posture of public cloud workloads, ensures continuous compliance, and automates remediation of security incidents.

Cloud Security Guardian is another example of Barracuda's significant emphasis on their build-with motion with Microsoft. It leverages Microsoft's Security Graph API to provide security scores and alerts to identify and prevent security policy violations that can often turn into threats. Cloud Security Guardian also integrates with Microsoft's Azure Firewall.

Why Cloud Security Guardian

According to Gartner analysis, by 2020, 80 percent of cloud breaches will be due to customer misconfiguration, mismanaged credentials, or insider theft, and not cloud provider vulnerabilities. To address this problem, organizations need a solution that watches over security and compliance, so developers can focus on building applications.

"Cloud Security Guardian for Microsoft Azure bridges the requirements of two worlds — that of the CISO or security expert and that of the cloud developer — to enable organizations to rapidly develop and deploy new cloud products and workloads in Azure while remaining confident their infrastructure is secure," said Fleming Shi, Chief Technology Officer at Barracuda.

How Cloud Security Guardian Works

Cloud Security Guardian is pre-loaded with security policies built on CIS Benchmarks, and it is certified by CIS. Among its key features are an interactive map of an organization's cloud ecosystems, simplified drill-downs and relationship identifiers, and automated remediation for security policy violations.

Cloud Security Guardian differs from other security compliance solutions because it can automatically deploy, configure, and operationalize CloudGen Firewalls and CloudGen WAFs when it assesses a security need — therefore, enhancing the security framework.

These orchestration and security management capabilities also extend to Microsoft's Azure Firewall, which Cloud Security Guardian can deploy and configure when it encounters security situations that require it.

What organizations are saying about Cloud Security Guardian

"Cloud Security Guardian's Cloud Security Profile Management product is certified by CIS, and we're pleased to work with Barracuda on an initiative that helps organizations implement and stay current on the recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data in the public cloud," said Michelle Peterson, Product Owner, CIS Benchmarks.

"During our SOC-2 certification, Cloud Security Guardian has been key to identifying any security non-conformance and limiting the additional investment we would have had to make to review all these policies manually," said Shalomi Levin, Chief Technology Officer at Perception Point, whose threat detection platform runs in the cloud. "Cloud Security Guardian simplifies the whole process."

Resources

Barracuda Security Guardian is offered as a SaaS solution with a simplified licensing scheme based on number of resources being protected. It is available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

Learn more about Barracuda Cloud Security Guardian for Azure:

https://www.barracuda.com/products/cloudsecurityguardian/on_azure

Get information about Barracuda Solutions for Microsoft Azure:

https://www.barracuda.com/programs/azure/resources

Read the blog post: http://cuda.co/35854

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-enabled, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 150,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

Barracuda is a founding member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), which helps promote Microsoft security services to the vendor and end-user communities.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

