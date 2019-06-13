Barracuda launches Firewall Insights, extends its leadership in Secure SD-WAN

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights:

Firewall Insights ingests security, application flow, and connectivity data from hundreds or even thousands of firewalls on an extended wide area network.

Firewall Insights aggregates and analyzes information from all firewalls on a network — regardless of whether they are hardware, virtual, or cloud-based deployments.

Barracuda's analytics solution provides actionable insights for the entire WAN, including dynamic availability information on SD-WAN connections, transport data, security, and web- and network-traffic details.

Barracuda, a leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced the introduction of Barracuda Firewall Insights. Firewall Insights is an advanced security analytics platform that ingests, aggregates, and analyzes data automatically from any Barracuda CloudGen Firewall deployed in an organization's network, including public cloud deployments.

To keep their organizations secure and connected, IT professionals need to continuously assess the effectiveness of their security measures and WAN performance. But with so much data coming from so many places in a variety of formats, this can be a time-consuming, manual process. Barracuda Firewall Insights automates these challenging tasks.

With Barracuda Firewall Insights, customers have access to:

Actionable insights for the entire network — This includes dynamic availability information on SD-WAN connections, transport data, security, and web- and network-traffic details.

Automated capabilities — Barracuda Firewall Insights help customers to schedule, gather, consolidate, and analyze data produced by all Barracuda CloudGen Firewall appliances deployed in an organization's network, gaining valuable insight.

Customizable reports — All reports are customizable for individual timeframes and can include all or just a subset of the deployed firewalls.

"By automating the complex processes of consolidating and analyzing the vast amount of data available across an extended WAN, Barracuda Firewall Insights helps IT administrators save time while making it easy to keep their systems optimized and secure," said Klaus Gheri, VP, Network Security, Barracuda. "We want to help customers streamline network management and security operations."

"Operating a dispersed wide area network with hundreds to thousands of next-generation firewalls requires a centralized reporting and analytics solution," said Christian Ueblbacher, Head of Security Solutions, Kapsch BusinessCom AG.

Barracuda Firewall Insights can be added to any CloudGen Firewall deployment option – hardware appliances, virtual appliances, and cloud firewalls for Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud Platform.

Learn more about Barracuda Firewall Insights, now available for Barracuda CloudGen Firewall: https://www.barracuda.com/firewall-insights

