Barracuda named a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Web Application and API Security

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider for cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Application and API Security.

According to Gartner, "The web application and API protection market is composed of two main segments: WAAP services and WAAP appliances. Security and risk management leaders should favor WAAP that provides easy-to-consume controls and more specialized protections against advanced bots and evolving API attacks."1

Barracuda delivers a web application security platform that protects hosted web applications, secures APIs and mobile apps, defends against bots and DDoS attacks, and enables automation for organizations integrating security into their existing CI/CD processes.

"This is the fifth year in row that Barracuda has been named a Challenger, and we believe this continued recognition illustrates our commitment to continually make security easier for our customers," said Tim Jefferson, SVP of Engineering for Data Protection, Network and Application Security at Barracuda. "At Barracuda, we want to deliver enterprise-level application security with consumer-level ease of use, making it easier for customers to protect their organization from evolving threats like bot attacks, API attacks, supply chain attacks, and more."

According to a Barracuda customer case study, "Compared to the other solutions we looked at, WAFas-a-Service was very simple to set up and manage," said Kieron Prince, L&Q's Cloud and Infrastructure Lead. "I was already budgeting for having to hire another network engineer just to take care of a new firewall appliance, so the SaaS model starts off with a big advantage in terms of cost. And yet, despite being really easy to use, it's fully capable. It certainly ticked all the boxes on our checklist."

1 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Web Application and API Security" by Jeremy D'Hoinne, Adam Hils, Rajpreet Kaur, John Watts, Published 20 September 2021.

This Magic Quadrant was named as Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls till 2020

Barracuda was referred to as Barracuda Networks in the report till 2018

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-enabled, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

