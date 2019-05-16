Barracuda Named A Leader in Enterprise Email Security

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider for cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced that it has been named a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Email Security, Q2 2019." Within the current offering category, Barracuda received the highest score possible in the cloud integration, deployment options, incident response, and support and customer success criteria. Barracuda was specifically cited for offering "an innovative AI-based solution, Sentinel, to protect against phishing and BEC attacks." Barracuda Forensics and Incident Response builds on this innovation by automating incident investigation, response, and remediation.

"Cybercriminals use social engineering to launch spear phishing and account takeover attacks that evade traditional email security solutions and manipulate end users for financial gain. Our innovative technologies protect businesses from these threats," said Asaf Cidon, SVP of Email Protection at Barracuda. "We believe this report recognizes how we deliver new ways to support our email security customers, earn their trust, and help them protect their businesses."

The Forrester report states that "customers praise Barracuda's innovation, its Office 365 integration, and its customer support."1

"At Barracuda, it's our mission to protect and support our customers for life," said BJ Jenkins, President & CEO at Barracuda. "We've been pioneers in the email security space, and our position in this report is, in our opinion, further acknowledgement of our leadership."

Customer Quotes

"Keeping up with evolving threats like account takeover and spear phishing can be a challenge because the threat landscape changes so quickly," said Denny Bono, IT Manager, American Crane & Equipment. "With Barracuda's innovative approach to email security, we feel confident that their solutions will provide the protection we need. Barracuda's cloud integration with Office 365 is also an important feature for us, helping us add layers of protection that fit the way our organization does business."

"The threat landscape is continuously evolving, and Barracuda's innovative solution for enterprise email security is customizable and flexible in meeting our existing and future needs," said James Haggarty, IT Networks and Security Manager, The National Autistic Society. "Their strong cloud integration with O365 is helping protect our thousands of users by providing multiple layers of email protection against serious attacks like spear phishing and account takeover."

"Email security is a top priority for us, especially protecting our business from growing threats like spear phishing and account takeover," said Naveen Verma, Manager – IT, Daikin Airconditioning India Private Limited. "Barracuda provides the innovative security solutions we need to feel confident these concerns are being addressed appropriately as email threats evolve. Barracuda's Office 365 integration is a key component for us as well because it helps us weave security into the way our teams work."

1 The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Email Security, Q2 2019

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-enabled, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 150,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

