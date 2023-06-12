Barracuda Named a Strong Performer in Enterprise Email Security by Independent Research Firm

Report looks at "The 15 providers that matter most," evaluating current offering, strategy, and market presence

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Email Security, Q2 2023." The report specifically cited Barracuda for, "Security and risk pros looking to manage both email threat preventions and response in a single solution should consider Barracuda Networks."1.

"With the rising complexity and severity of email attacks, cybercriminals are continuously devising new methods to evade conventional email security solutions," said Don MacLennan, SVP, Engineering & Product Management, Email Protection, Barracuda. "Through our innovative use of machine learning, we empower businesses to proactively stay ahead of these threats and safeguard their valuable data. We believe the recognition of our product in the report validates our approach and the way we optimize packaging based on the needs our email security customers."

According to the Forrester report, "Reference customers rave about Barracuda's efficacy – especially against impersonation attempts – and built-in incident response capabilities, including SOAR for fast, intuitive investigation and remediation activities." 1.

Customer case studies:

"With the advanced anti-phishing protection and security awareness training, we have built the best security against ransomware getting in," said Lacey Gosch, Assistant Superintendent of Technology Judson Independent School District. See customer case study, here: https://assets.barracuda.com/assets/docs/dms/CS_Judson-School-District_US_Final.pdf

"What really spoke to us and made the biggest difference was the Phishing and Impersonation Protection part that uses AI to detect the kind of account-takeover threats that were our biggest immediate problem," said Jon Smallwood, IT Manager Hunt Brothers Pizza. See customer case study, here: https://assets.barracuda.com/assets/docs/dms/CS_Hunt_Brothers_Pizza_final.pdf

