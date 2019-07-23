Barracuda Named a Visionary in 2019 Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training for PhishLine

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider for cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced that it has been named a Visionary in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training for PhishLine. In its independent analysis of security-awareness training vendors, Gartner recognized Barracuda for completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Barracuda PhishLine is an anti-phishing and security awareness training platform that provides customizable, easy-to-use simulation and training content, as well as in-depth analytics that help IT administrators effectively assess employee behavior and the organization's risk level.

"Employees are a critical line of defense against social engineering and threats such as spear phishing, and PhishLine helps arm employees with the knowledge they need to make smart decisions about cyber security," said Michael Flouton, VP of Email Protection at Barracuda. "We believe this report supports the vision we have for helping customers create comprehensive security awareness programs by giving them the tools and data they need to make a measurable impact."

Barracuda PhishLine's content is completely customizable, user-friendly, and offered in 21 languages.

Nicholas Davis, CISO for the University of Wisconsin System, recently explained to TechTarget how the security awareness training program that's been rolled out across the University of Wisconsin system using Barracuda PhishLine has made a significant impact. "Employees are more confident in themselves now," Davis said. "Overall, it helps create great peace of mind across the institution. And it's saved us a ton of time and money in terms of preventing malware incidents."

Barracuda PhishLine is a key component of Barracuda's Total Email Protection solution. It can also be purchased as a standalone solution.

A complimentary copy of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training is available for download here: https://www.barracuda.com/PhishlineMQ

Additional information about Barracuda PhishLine can be found here: https://www.barracuda.com/products/phishline

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training, Joanna Huisman, 18 July 2019.

