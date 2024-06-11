Barracuda names Geoff Waters Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned sales leader with a deep background in channel ecosystems to help Barracuda accelerate growth globally

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, today announced that Geoff Waters has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer. Geoff will lead worldwide sales and partnerships, helping Barracuda accelerate growth in markets around the world.

"Geoff is an accomplished technology executive with a strong track record for successfully leading sales teams and helping foster a true growth mindset," said Barracuda President and CEO, Hatem Naguib. "We're excited to be bringing Geoff on board at Barracuda, and I'm looking forward to the ways in which he'll help drive innovation and efficiency across our sales team, harnessing best practices to deliver strong results."

Geoff is a customer-focused and partner-centric leader with over 27 years of experience managing global organizations for sales, partner ecosystems, and go-to-market functions at some of the world's leading security, cloud, and infrastructure companies. Most recently, Geoff was President of Americas Sales at Check Point Software, where he managed the line of business across Canada, the United States, and Latin America. Prior to Check Point, Geoff was SVP of Global Channel Sales at VMware where he spent 13 years building and leading go-to-market teams for several of VMware's Managed Services and Cloud businesses.

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

