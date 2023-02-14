Barracuda Networks extends Barracuda Championship sponsorship through 2025

Barracuda Championship to celebrate 25 years in the Reno-Tahoe-Truckee region this year

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. and TRUCKEE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PGA TOUR today announced that Barracuda Networks, Inc., has signed a multi-year extension as title sponsor of the Barracuda Championship. The tournament, which is recognized as a FedExCup event on the PGA TOUR and Race to Dubai event on the DP World Tour, is held at Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood Golf Course in Truckee, California. The Barracuda Championship is the only PGA TOUR event to use a Modified Stableford Scoring format, having done so since 2012.

Barracuda Networks, a Silicon Valley based security company, which took over as title sponsor in 2014, will extend its support of the tournament through 2025. The 2023 Barracuda Championship will be held July 17-23 with live broadcast coverage on Golf Channel.

"Hosting an event like this has been an amazing backdrop to connect with our customers and partners and the Reno-Tahoe-Truckee community has been extremely gracious and supportive," said Hatem Naguib, CEO at Barracuda Networks. "Over the past several years we've worked closely with the PGA TOUR to have a positive impact on the Reno-Tahoe-Truckee community through the tournament. Giving back to the community is a proud tradition of the PGA TOUR and is also deeply important to Barracuda."

The Barracuda Championship is one of three events (outside the majors and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play) featured on both the PGA TOUR's FedExCup and the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai in 2023. The tournament offers its winner benefits on each Tour, including 300 FedExCup points, 710 Race to Dubai points, and a two-year exemption on both the PGA TOUR (one year for non-members) and DP World Tour.

"Barracuda has done tremendous work supporting the tournament and Reno-Tahoe-Truckee area since 2014 and we couldn't be happier to extend the partnership," said PGA TOUR President and EVP Tyler Dennis. "Barracuda continues to expand its impact through the tournament with sustainability initiatives and charitable giving in the region."

Since its inception in 1999, the Barracuda Championship, overseen by the Reno-Tahoe Open Foundation, has donated over $5 million to charity.

Opened in 2004, Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood Golf Course, a Jack Nicklaus Signature Design, is nestled in the Sierra Nevada mountains on 600 acres of forest and meadowland. Located at nearly 6,000 feet above sea level, golf shots at Old Greenwood travel an average of 10 percent to 15 percent farther, making the course an ideal fit for the tournament's Modified Stableford format. The scoring method awards points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole, with players earning points for birdies or better and losing them when carding bogeys or worse.

"I can't think of a better way to kick off the 25th year of the tournament than with an extension of our partnership with Barracuda," said Barracuda Championship Tournament Director Chris Hoff. "With the support of Barracuda as our title sponsor, the tournament continues to positively impact the Reno-Tahoe-Truckee community and we look forward to growing that impact for years to come."

Past winners of the Barracuda Championship include Notah Begay III, Gary Woodland, Collin Morikawa and 2022 champion Chez Reavie. For tickets for the 25th Barracuda Championship, news and event information visit www.BarracudaChampionship.com.

About Barracuda Championship

The 25th annual Barracuda Championship, a PGA TOUR and DP World Tour event, takes place July 17-23, 2023, at Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood Golf Course in Truckee, Calif. The Barracuda Championship is one of just 48 full field stops during the PGA TOUR Season and is part of the race to the FedExCup and the Race to Dubai. The internationally televised event brings in millions of dollars in coverage for the Reno-Tahoe-Truckee region through its affiliation with Golf Channel as it follows 156 PGA TOUR and DP World Tour professionals competing for a share of the tournament's $3.8 million purse.

The Barracuda Championship is managed and operated by the Reno-Tahoe Open Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, comprised of key sponsors including title sponsor Barracuda Networks, Amazon Web Services and Caesars Entertainment. Visit www.BarracudaChampionship.com for more information.

About Barracuda Networks

At Barracuda, we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, PGA TOUR Canada and administers the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and PGA TOUR University. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

