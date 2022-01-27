Barracuda strengthens MSP security offerings with expanded email and endpoint protection capabilities

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

The integration of Barracuda Email Protection with SKOUT Managed XDR is part of Barracuda's commitment to innovation and expanding security capabilities across its MSP offerings.

A new alliance with SentinelOne enables MSPs to extend endpoint protection capabilities when they acquire and leverage SentinelOne through Barracuda SKOUT Managed XDR.

SentinelOne provides enhanced endpoint protection visibility through Barracuda RMM and its security assessment capabilities.

The new integrations deepen email protection and endpoint protection capabilities for MSPs by combining advanced technology with a 24/7 security operations center (SOC).

Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, today announced that it is strengthening its MSP security offering with new offerings designed to help MSPs build advanced, security-centric services for their customers.

Integration of Barracuda Email Protection with SKOUT Managed XDR enables MSPs to provide their customers with email security capabilities within the SKOUT Managed XDR platform. These capabilities include impersonation and domain fraud protection, email gateway protection, and access to log data for analysis of threat detection and incident reporting.

"In today's ever-evolving cybersecurity threat landscape, MSPs must deliver solutions and services that can be used to mitigate any amount of risk," said Neal Bradbury, SVP, Barracuda MSP. "These types of security services enable MSPs to remain well-informed and well-equipped to take immediate action to protect their customers."

The new alliance with SentinelOne provides both Barracuda SKOUT Managed XDR and Barracuda RMM with additional endpoint protection functionality. Via an integration between SentinelOne endpoint protection and Barracuda SKOUT Managed XDR, MSPs can now purchase and use the SentinelOne solution with Barracuda's Managed XDR service. This enables MSPs to benefit from the expertise of Barracuda's SOC, which provides 24/7 analysis, detection, and reporting of incidents to MSPs for action. Additionally, MSPs using Barracuda RMM can now monitor and assess their customers' security posture leveraging SentinelOne.

"The new integrations with SentinelOne and SKOUT Managed XDR demonstrate our mission to enable MSPs to shift to a security-centric business and are part of Barracuda's commitment to innovation and expanding security capabilities of our partners," continued Bradbury.

"Today's distributed, hybrid workforces require businesses to identify new and innovative ways to improve their security postures," said Brandon Andrews, VP Worldwide MSP, SentinelOne. "We are proud to be teaming with Barracuda to offer solutions that will enable MSPs to help their customers close the security gaps that exist at the endpoint and beyond."

