Barracuda Unveils Advancements to Email Protection

New Updates Help Organizations Defend Against Modern Cyberattacks

With Robust Email Security That Is Easy To Buy, Deploy, and Use

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc., a leading cybersecurity company providing complete protection against complex threats, today unveiled advancements to Barracuda Email Protection. These updates – including flexible deployment options, enhanced security capabilities, and more – make it easier than ever for organizations of all sizes and IT environments to defend against increasingly sophisticated and frequent modern cyberattacks with robust email security that is easy to buy, deploy, and use.

"Email remains the number one attack vector and securing it has never been more urgent – especially as cybercriminals leverage AI to improve and scale their attacks. As threats grow more advanced, so do the security tools organizations need to manage, creating complexity that overwhelms many security teams and hinders their ability to derive meaningful value," said Neal Bradbury, chief product officer at Barracuda. "Organizations often struggle to balance end-to-end protection with limited resources. Barracuda is addressing these challenges head-on by delivering industry-leading security that is comprehensive, cost effective, and easy to deploy within minutes, so businesses can stay protected without compromise."

Barracuda Email Protection defends against all types of email threats with a multi-layered approach that includes both pre- and post-delivery defenses. The latest updates underscore Barracuda's commitment to delivering innovative, easy to deploy powerful security. Updates include:

Flexible deployment options for any environment : Organizations will have the flexibility to rapidly deploy Barracuda Email Protection in-line, either with or without modifying their mail exchange (MX) records, or through Application Programming Interface (API) integration, within minutes for immediate protection. These options ensure seamless deployment tailored to fit any IT environment, regardless of complexity or configuration.





: Organizations will have the flexibility to rapidly deploy Barracuda Email Protection in-line, either with or without modifying their mail exchange (MX) records, or through Application Programming Interface (API) integration, within minutes for immediate protection. These options ensure seamless deployment tailored to fit any IT environment, regardless of complexity or configuration. Proactive account compromise prevention: Barracuda now monitors both internal and outbound email activity to detect early signs of phishing and suspicious behavior, providing organizations with an additional layer of defense against account takeover. By analyzing all email traffic, Barracuda enables faster detection of potential threats and proactively alerts administrators, empowering them to take instant action and neutralize risks before they escalate.





Barracuda now monitors both internal and outbound email activity to detect early signs of phishing and suspicious behavior, providing organizations with an additional layer of defense against account takeover. By analyzing all email traffic, Barracuda enables faster detection of potential threats and proactively alerts administrators, empowering them to take instant action and neutralize risks before they escalate. Value-driven plans for comprehensive protection: Organizations can now easily access all the essential layers of email security – prevention, detection, automated incident response, and email authentication – in new value-driven plans that provide full protection at prices that fit their needs. These core security components are included as standard in every plan, ensuring organizations receive complete protection without having to compromise on security or piece together and manage multiple, disparate tools.





Organizations can now easily access all the essential layers of email security – prevention, detection, automated incident response, and email authentication – in new value-driven plans that provide full protection at prices that fit their needs. These core security components are included as standard in every plan, ensuring organizations receive complete protection without having to compromise on security or piece together and manage multiple, disparate tools. Complimentary onboarding and setup support: To make the deployment process as easy as possible, Barracuda now offers free onboarding and setup support. This hands-on service ensures that organizations' environments are optimally protected from the start.

"As a leading provider of fresh produce across North America and international markets, we rely on secure email communication to ensure that we deliver the safest, highest quality products. Protecting sensitive information – from order details to shipping logistics – is vital for maintaining customer trust," said Jay Glatt, senior vice president of technology at The Giumarra Companies. "Barracuda Email Protection has been a game-changer for us. It provides robust security at a price that fits our budget, and it is incredibly easy to deploy, configure, and use with a single-pane-of-glass console. As our environment and security needs continue to evolve, so do Barracuda's capabilities. I have complete confidence that we are fully protected with Barracuda, and we wouldn't consider trusting anyone else with our email security."

"Our top priority as a leading MSP and security services provider is helping our customers reduce their security risks, and email security is a critical part of that mission. With these latest updates, we're even better positioned to deliver comprehensive, powerful security without compromising on ease of use or affordability," said Malakai Freeman, vice president of managed services and technology at Focus Technology. "Barracuda's protection is unmatched, which is why we include Barracuda Email Protection as part of our base service offering to our customers – it's hands-down the best email security solution available."

About Barracuda

Barracuda is a leading cybersecurity company providing complete protection against complex threats. Our platform protects email, data, applications, and networks with innovative solutions, and a managed XDR service, to strengthen cyber resilience. Hundreds of thousands of IT professionals and managed service providers worldwide trust us to protect and support them with solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. For more information, visit barracuda.com.



Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S., and other countries.

Contact:

Anne Campbell

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

978-328-1642

[email protected]

SOURCE Barracuda Networks, Inc.