Barracuda wins in CRN's 2023 Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards

Solution providers rank Barracuda as a top-performing channel provider for data protection and remote monitoring and management solutions

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider for cloud-first security solutions today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named it as the overall winner in the Data Protection category of the CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards for the second year in a row. Barracuda not only earned the highest score overall in the category, but also won three out of four subcategories: Support, Partnership, Managed & Cloud Services.

This win recognizes both Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup and Barracuda Backup. Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup provides easy-to-use, cloud-native backup for Microsoft 365 data. Barracuda Backup combines storage, software, and inline deduplication, to ensure data is protected against loss no matter what happens.

"We're thrilled that our backup solutions were named the best in the Data Protection category this year," Tim Jefferson, SVP, Engineering for Data, Network, and Application Security at Barracuda. "This win recognizes the value of our solutions, across a wide range from cloud-based SaaS to onsite physical backup. At Barracuda, it's our mission to deliver innovative security products that are easy to buy, deploy, and use, and we see this award as a sign we are delivering on our mission."

In addition, Barracuda RMM was recognized in the MSP RMM category, winning the Managed & Cloud Services subcategory. Barracuda RMM is a turnkey platform that allows managed service providers (MSPs) to assess clients' security posture, remotely monitor and manage clients, automate tasks such as patch management, and get detailed reporting.

CRN's ARC Awards honor best-in-class vendors who are committed to growing the IT channel through technology innovation and partner relations. Solution providers provide feedback that recognizes technology manufacturers' efforts to design channel-friendly product offerings, develop strong partner programs, and develop long-term successful relationships with them.

"Winning these awards is an honor for our team, and they are even more meaningful as they are based on the input from our channel partners," said Maria Martinez, VP of Channels, Americas at Barracuda. "Thank you to our channel partners who responded to the survey. As a channel-driven organization, providing an excellent partner experience is a priority for us, and these results show that this is making an impact with our channel partners."

The ARC Awards are based on research conducted by The Channel Company with an invitation-only survey. In this year's survey, 3,300 solution providers across North America rated 68 vendor partners on four criteria: product innovation, support, partnership, and managed cloud services. In a technology area critical to channel partner success, scores were awarded in 25 major product categories.

Winners will be featured throughout The Channel Company's XChange 2023 conference, taking place August 20-22 in Nashville, TN. Barracuda's MSP team will be at booth 918 at the conference and presenting in the boardroom speaker session on Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 1:45-2:10 p.m. in group #4 in Ryman Studio J/K. Coverage of the CRN 2023 ARC results can be found online at www.CRN.com/ARC and will be featured in the October 2023 issue of CRN Magazine.

