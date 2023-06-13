Barracuda wins in the 2023 Cloud Security Awards

Awards recognize Barracuda CloudGen Firewall and Barracuda Email Protection as outstanding cloud security solutions

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider for cloud-first security solutions today announced it has been selected as a winner by the Cloud Security Awards 2023 judges in two categories: Best Firewall Security Solution and Best Security Solution for Email /Communication Systems. 

Barracuda CloudGen Firewall was recognized in the Best Firewall Security Solution category, and judges said it takes cloud security to the next level, calling it "where cutting-edge technology meets peace of mind." 

Barracuda Email Protection was honored in the Best Security Solution for Email/Communication Systems category. Lead Judge Jason Fored said, "Their proactive approach to email security ensures that organizations are equipped to combat emerging threats effectively."

"I am thrilled to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our remarkable team for their outstanding achievements in winning both the Best Firewall Security Solution and Best Security Solution for Email /Communication Systems," said CTO Fleming Shi. "This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that safeguard our clients' critical information and protect them from ever-evolving cyberthreats."

For the complete list of finalists and winners, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2023-cloud-security-awards-finalists/.

Resources:
Read the blog: http://cuda.co/blg061323csa    

About Barracuda
At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.  

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. 

