Barrel Energy Inc. (OTC: BRLL) Acquires Renewable Energy Company Happy Traps to Expand Waste-to-Energy Platform

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrel Energy Inc., a diversified energy company focused on renewable, lithium, solar, and nutritional energy solutions thus the name "Barrel Energy" representing multiple forms of energy - today announced the acquisition of Happy Traps, a Maine based environmental services and waste to energy company headquartered in Portland, Maine. The acquisition strengthens Barrel Energy's strategy to expand into renewable environmental infrastructure by converting fats, oils, and grease waste from commercial kitchens into usable energy resources. Happy Traps currently services more than 200 recurring commercial clients and has completed over 3,500 grease trap cleanings with customer retention exceeding 95%.

The transaction positions Barrel Energy to capitalize on the rapidly expanding environmental services and renewable waste management sector. The U.S. grease trap and liquid waste services industry represents an estimated $8+ billion market, driven by more than one million food service establishments requiring mandatory grease management and regulatory compliance. Happy Traps has established a scalable recurring-revenue model utilizing subscription and on-demand services while partnering with waste-to-energy processors to convert collected grease into renewable energy inputs.

Happy Traps reported revenues on the recent SEC filing of the Form 10 and is positioned for significant expansion as part of Barrel Energy's national growth strategy. Internal projections anticipate accelerated growth driven by fleet expansion, technology development, and regional market entry.

Jarmin Kaltsas, CEO of Barrel Energy, stated: "The acquisition of Happy Traps represents a strategic step toward building a diversified energy company that captures value from every form of energy resource. By transforming grease waste into renewable energy inputs, we are expanding Barrel Energy's footprint in the sustainability sector while creating scalable infrastructure for environmental energy solutions across the United States."

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission.

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SOURCE Barrel Energy, Inc.