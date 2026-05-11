Barrel Energy Inc. Announces Full SEC Reporting Status, Strengthening Marketability and Positioning Company for Expansion in Renewable and Nutritional Energy Markets

Barrel Energy Inc. (OTC: BRLL) A fully reporting company. Accelerates Growth Across Energy, Hospitality, and Sustainable Ventures, Driving Scalable Opportunities Worldwide.

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrel Energy Inc. (OTC: BRLL), an emerging diversified energy company focused on renewable energy and nutritional energy initiatives, today announced that the Company is now a fully reporting company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), marking a major turning point in the Company's long term growth strategy and public market development.

"Our transition to becoming a fully reporting SEC company represents a significant milestone for Barrel Energy and an important step toward increasing the overall marketability and visibility of our stock," said Jarmin Kaltsas. "We believe today's market increasingly rewards transparency and compliance, and becoming fully reporting positions us to engage a wider audience of investors, strategic partners, and acquisition opportunities as we continue executing our long term growth strategy under the BRLL trading symbol."

Barrel Energy Inc. Announces Full SEC Reporting Status, Strengthening Marketability and positioning for Expansion. Post this

Management further stated that the Company plans to aggressively pursue growth initiatives intended to expand revenues, strengthen market presence, and enhance shareholder value through strategic business combinations, operational expansion, and scalable energy focused ventures.

About Barrel Energy Inc.

Barrel Energy Inc. (OTC: BRLL) is a diversified energy company focused on opportunities in renewable energy, and nutritional energy initiatives. The Company seeks to leverage strategic acquisitions, public market growth, and innovative energy solutions to create long term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission.

Barrel Energy - 3859 S. Valley View Blvd, STE 2 #107, Las Vegas, NV, 89103 Tel- 888- 397-9114 Email- [email protected] Social Media-@BRLLenergy all platforms.

SOURCE Barrel Energy, Inc.