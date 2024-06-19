Barrett & Farahany Taps Eve to Transform Into an AI-Native Law Firm

Award-winning employment law firm harnesses the power of AI to accelerate case work and operations

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrett & Farahany , one of the largest labor and employment law firms in the U.S., has partnered with Eve to transform into an AI-native law firm, accelerating the growth and innovation of its plaintiff law practice. This collaboration will infuse AI into every aspect of Barrett & Farahany's operations, driving significant impact and efficiency for its business.

"AI has transitioned from a futuristic concept to a present-day necessity," said Amanda Farahany, Managing Partner, Barrett & Farahany. "Adopting this technology is imperative for fulfilling our mission of delivering justice at work, thereby enabling us to maximize client outcomes."

Barrett & Farahany is on a mission to transform its firm, using AI to augment key firm processes in and beyond legal casework. Eve has been instrumental in providing the firm with a broad solution to supplement legal work and has opened the door to business growth and transformation. Even in the first few months of usage, the firm is noticing drastic improvements in organizational efficiency and attorney happiness.

Efficient Resource Allocation: Legal teams can now dedicate more time to core responsibilities such as client interaction and case strategy.

Legal teams can now dedicate more time to core responsibilities such as client interaction and case strategy. Increased Productivity: Attorneys have already saved over 20 hours per week with Eve managing tasks like discovery.

Attorneys have already saved over 20 hours per week with Eve managing tasks like discovery. Reduced Discovery Time: Response times have dramatically decreased from 10-20 hours to just 30-45 minutes.

"We believe in a future where every law firm is powered by AI," said Jay Madheswaran, CEO, Eve. "Our partnership with Barrett & Farahany is an example of the partnerships we're laser focused on building. By integrating AI into the core of their operations, we're enabling law firms to take on more clients, handle larger caseloads, and ultimately scale their practice more efficiently. Our approach ensures that AI becomes a seamless and strategic asset, empowering legal professionals to focus on delivering exceptional service while the technology handles the complexities behind the scenes."

