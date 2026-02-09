Barrett and Farahany Welcomes Three New Team Members from The Crone Law Firm, Including Founder and CEO Alan G. Crone

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrett and Farahany announces the addition of three new team members from The Crone Law Firm. Founder and CEO Alan G. Crone, along with attorneys Patrick Crone and Alex Gass, join the firm as it continues expanding its presence in Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas, and its national employment law practice.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alan Crone and his team to Barrett and Farahany. His strategic vision, strong reputation, and commitment to protecting workers' rights align perfectly with our mission. As we grow our national practice, we remain focused on empowering employees and securing justice in the workplace."

— Amanda Farahany

Alan G. Crone

Alan G. Crone brings more than three decades of experience in employment law, complex litigation, business disputes, and legal leadership. As the Founder and CEO of The Crone Law Firm, he built a respected practice focused on thoughtful legal strategy and meaningful outcomes for employees.

Alan has served in key public service roles, including Chief Counsel for the Tennessee Department of Employment Security. He holds an AV Peer Review Rating from Martindale-Hubbell and has been recognized multiple times by Super Lawyers in Labor and Employment.

"I'm pleased and honored to be joining Barrett and Farahany and to help expand its reach into our community and throughout the region. B&F is nationally respected because of its lawyers' sterling legal reputations and the outcomes it has consistently delivered for its clients. B&F's industry-leading use of technology and strong resources will help us better serve our clients and community."

— Alan G. Crone

Patrick Crone

Patrick Crone joins the firm with a strong commitment to advocating for individuals facing serious workplace challenges. A graduate of the University of Tennessee and the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law, Patrick brings a people-focused approach to employment law shaped by his background in journalism and local media.

Alex Gass

Alex Gass brings substantial employment law experience and will support the firm's expansion into Missouri. A graduate of Saint Louis University School of Law, Alex focuses on wage and hour disputes, class actions, noncompetition agreements, and complex employment litigation.

About Barrett & Farahany

Barrett and Farahany is the oldest law firm in the Southeast dedicated exclusively to employee rights, serving clients nationwide. Learn more at justiceatwork.com.

