Barricade Holdings Rebrands as Moeris, Signaling National Growth and Continued Commitment to Roadway Safety

DENVER, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barricade Holdings today announced it is rebranding as Moeris, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth as a national roadway safety and traffic management organization.

The new name reflects the company's long-term vision: building a leading traffic control and work zone safety platform while preserving the trusted local brands and relationships that define the industry.

Moeris provides traffic control, barrier systems, sign installation and pavement marking services through its family of operating companies. Together, these businesses support utility infrastructure, highway construction, municipal projects and commercial development across multiple regions.

"Moeris represents who we are and where we're going," said Tom Harper, CEO of Moeris. "At our core, we exist to protect drivers, road workers and communities. This new name reflects our commitment to customer satisfaction, responsiveness, and operational excellence, while honoring the local companies and leaders who built strong reputations by putting their clients first in their markets."

Unlike many large consolidators in the industry, Moeris maintains the identity and leadership of its operating companies. The rebrand applies to the parent organization only; local brands will continue operating under their established names.

"This is a relationship-driven business," Harper said. "Customers trust the people they know. Our approach strengthens those local companies with shared resources, safety systems and operational support without removing the brand equity they've earned over decades."

Moeris was formed to expand geographically through selective partnerships with high-performing, culturally aligned roadway safety companies. The organization emphasizes daily performance measurement, continuous improvement and rigorous safety standards across all operations.

Safety remains the foundation of the company's mission.

"We protect every mile and every person in the work zone," Harper said. "That responsibility drives how we train, how we measure performance and how we serve our customers."

Moeris will continue pursuing strategic growth opportunities across the United States while investing in the people and partnerships that support long-term success.

For more information about Moeris or partnership opportunities, visit www.moerisusa.com.

About Moeris

Moeris is a roadway safety and traffic management organization focused on protecting drivers, workers and communities during construction. Through trusted local operating companies, Moeris provides traffic control, barrier systems, pavement marking and sign installation services across utility, infrastructure, and heavy civil markets. The company is committed to safety, service and continuous improvement while preserving the local identity and leadership of its partner companies.

