Moeris Expands into the Mid-Atlantic with Acquisition of Richmond Traffic Control

DENVER, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moeris, a national roadway safety and traffic control organization, today announced the acquisition of Richmond Traffic Control, a leading provider of work zone safety and traffic control services based in Ashland, Virginia.

The acquisition expands Moeris' growing national platform into the Mid-Atlantic region and reflects the company's long-term strategy of disciplined geographic growth and operational optimization.

"Our goal is to build the leading traffic control and work zone safety platform in the United States through thoughtful expansion and a commitment to excellence," said Tom Harper, CEO of Moeris. "Richmond Traffic Control has built an outstanding reputation for safety, quality and reliability. This is a relationship-driven business. We strengthen local companies with shared resources, safety systems and operational support while preserving the brands and leadership teams that define their markets."

The owners of Richmond Traffic Control selected Moeris as their partner to ensure continuity for employees and customers while positioning the business for continued growth. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to caring for employees, maintaining high safety standards, and building on the company's strong foundation.

Richmond Traffic Control will retain its name, locations, team and operational structure. Day-to-day operations will continue as usual. The company becomes the third operating business under the Moeris umbrella, joining Colorado Barricade and Pavement Surface Control, which serve customers across the Rocky Mountain region and Pacific Northwest.

"Our team has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality traffic control solutions with consistency and integrity," said Tom Kinsling, co-owner of Richmond Traffic Control. "Partnering with Moeris gives us additional resources to invest in our people, expand our capabilities and continue serving our customers at the highest level, without changing who we are."

"We are proud of the company we've built and the people who make it successful," added Ricky Edwards, co-owner of Richmond Traffic Control. "Moeris shares our values around safety, service and taking care of employees. This partnership positions Richmond Traffic Control for long-term growth while staying true to the culture and relationships that define our business."

Founded in 2008, Richmond Traffic Control is a full-service provider of work-zone traffic control products and services with locations in Central Virginia, Northern Virginia and Tidewater Virginia. Its employees are ATSSA- and/or VDOT-certified in work zone traffic control. For more information, visit www.richmondtcinc.com.

Moeris is a roadway safety and traffic control organization dedicated to protecting drivers, workers and communities during construction. Through its family of local operating companies, Moeris provides traffic control, barrier systems, pavement marking and sign installation services across infrastructure and heavy civil markets, while preserving local leadership and identity. For more information, visit www.moerisusa.com.

SOURCE Moeris