Barrington Hills Police Department Pursues Sustainable Solutions for Used Radios

The Barrington Hills Police Department is an accredited law enforcement agency serving the community of Barrington Hills, Illinois. Recently, the agency upgraded its two-way radio system to enhance the reliability and interoperability of its wireless communications. It then needed a vendor to collect the decommissioned radio equipment.

The agency sought a communications partner that could provide fair market value of its radios via an environmentally responsible process. It chose New York-based Radiowell to meet these objectives.

Radiowell plants thousands of trees via its partnership with companies and government agencies that repurpose used and surplus two-way radios.

Radiowell provided market value for the equipment and pledged to plant one tree for every radio removed from service; the trees are planted in America's National Forests. "Sustainable solutions are a major outcome that we seek when working with innovative partners" explained Chief of Police Joseph Colditz of the Barrington Hills Police Department , "and this decision promotes our department's dedication to environmental stewardship."

Radiowell, America's largest wholesaler of used two-way radios, will dispose of Barrington Hills's equipment via a three-prong strategy. First, functional equipment will be resold to Radiowell's partnering radio dealers. Second, equipment will be donated to support public safety and non-profit associations. And third, unusable equipment will be recycled via an environmentally responsible process.

The Barrington Hills Police Department is supportive of innovative ways to dispose of old radio equipment. Most government agencies send their equipment to electronic waste companies that charge them significant handling fees. Additionally, waste companies often lack the technical competency to decommission radios and fail to properly recycle the thousands of components in each radio.

Radiowell spokesperson Andrew Park explains, "Thousands of commercial-grade two-way radios end up in landfills every year. Others are sent to electronic waste companies which lack the technical competence to wipe those that are still active, which can warrant concern for government-owned equipment. We provide an alternative, environmentally sustainable solution to these concerns."

Radiowell specializes in radio equipment and is the nation's leader in used-radio asset disposition. Its dealer network offers top value for used equipment, and the company is the only two-way land mobile company with a sustainability objective tied to its business results. This objective helps preserve ecosystems and reduces the global carbon footprint.

Government agencies seeking value-maximizing and sustainable solutions for surplus radios can work with Radiowell.

