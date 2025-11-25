Barrio Burrito Bar Expands to West Des Moines with a Fresh Twist on Tex-Mex Classics

Des Moines Locals Can Now Enjoy Build-Your-Own Burritos, Bowls, Quesadillas, and Tacos Crafted with Bold Flavors and House-Made Salsas

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrio Burrito Bar, the fast-casual Mexican restaurant known for its bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and customizable burritos, bowls, tacos, and quesadillas, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in West Des Moines. Located at 7120 University Ave., Suite 103, the new restaurant invites guests to build their perfect burrito, bowl, quesadilla, or taco with a wide selection of proteins, toppings, and house-made salsas prepared fresh every day.

Meet the Local Owner:

The West Des Moines Barrio Burrito Bar is owned and operated by Sonal, Vishal, and Amit Patel, seasoned master franchisees with a Midwest development agreement to introduce several new locations across Iowa, Nebraska, and Indiana in the coming years. Sonal and Amit have lived in Ames, Iowa since 2006, putting down deep roots in the community. The new West Des Moines location will be the trio's second in the area, following their Ankeny location, which opened in May at 1510 N Ankeny Blvd., Suite 102.

For Sonal, franchising was a natural next step. She has always had an entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for supporting small businesses – a drive she cultivated during her accounting career. Her experience working with businesses in the hotel, retail, and construction industries gave her a strong foundation in operations and strategy, knowledge she now brings to every Barrio Burrito Bar she opens.

Amit also brings extensive experience in business ownership. Before moving to Ames, he owned convenience stores in Florida, and he continued his entrepreneurial journey in Iowa by owning and operating a prominent hotel in Ames.

Vishal has also laid deep roots in the community, having lived in Ankeny since 2014. He brings extensive experience in business development across the construction, healthcare, and hospitality industries. He joined the venture because of his passion for Mexican cuisine, and his successful history of building thriving businesses provides him with the perfect experience to help expand the brand across Iowa and beyond.

"We decided to bring Barrio Burrito Bar to Des Moines because we saw a need for real Tex-Mex flavor," said Sonal. "At all our locations, we focus on great service, fresh ingredients, and generous portions. There are other places out there, but nothing beats the experience we give our customers."

Barrio Burrito Bar offers a wide variety of options to satisfy every craving, from classic grilled chicken, steak, and bang bang shrimp burritos to vegetarian and gluten-friendly creations. Guests can customize every part of their meal, including bases such as Mexican rice or lettuce, black or pinto beans, proteins like crunchy chicken, juicy carnitas, or fajitas, and add richness with popular queso and fresh guacamole. Top it off with house-made red salsa, jalapeno salsa, or pineapple salsa. Finish off with their signature sauces, ranging from burrito sauce to signature hot sauce and ancho chipotle, for a meal with truly unmatched flavors.

The restaurant's vibrant and welcoming atmosphere makes it the perfect spot for lunch breaks, family dinners, or casual nights out. Guests can dine in, order ahead online, or choose delivery through third-party apps.

For more information about Barrio Burrito Bar in West Des Moines, please visit https://www.barrioburritobar.com/ or call (515) 444-2968.

About Barrio Burrito Bar

Barrio Burrito Bar is known for its bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and customizable menu options. Signature items like Bang-Bang Shrimp, Crunchy Chicken, and Extreme Fries, alongside house-made salsas and a wide range of toppings, offer guests a crave-worthy dining experience. After entering the U.S. market in 2020, the brand now operates as Barrio Burrito Bar and is expanding nationwide, with more than 1,600 franchised units under development across the country. For franchise information, please contact [email protected]. For more information, visit https://www.barrioburritobar.com/ or follow @BarrioBurritoBar on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Media Contact: Logan Ruby | Fishman PR | [email protected] | (630) 945-0474

