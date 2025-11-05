Barrio Burrito Bar Debuts New Location in Boca Raton

Fast-Casual Tex-Mex Franchise Celebrates Grand Opening with $5.99 Burrito Promotion on November 12



BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrio Burrito Bar, a fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant known for its bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and customizable burritos, bowls, and tacos, has opened its newest location in Boca Raton, FL. Located at 20449 State Rd 7, Suite A-6 inside Mission Bay Plaza, the new restaurant invites guests to build their perfect burrito, bowl, or taco with a wide selection of proteins, toppings, and house-made salsas prepared fresh every day.

To celebrate its debut in Boca Raton, Barrio Burrito Bar will host a Grand Opening event on November 12, featuring a one-day-only promotion of regular burritos and bowls for just $5.99. Guests can stop by throughout the day to enjoy the special pricing and experience Barrio Burrito Bar's fresh take on fast-casual Tex-Mex dining.

Meet the Local Owners:

The Boca Raton Barrio Burrito Bar is owned and operated by business partners Pranav Vankawala and Prateek Shrestha, experienced multi-unit franchise owners who bring more than a decade of restaurant and business management expertise to the community. When the pair discovered Barrio Burrito Bar, they were drawn to its operational simplicity, fresh ingredients, and flavor-forward menu that allows every guest to create their ideal meal.

"We wanted to bring something fresh and exciting to Boca Raton's fast-casual dining scene," said Vankawala. "Barrio Burrito Bar combines bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and customization in a way that fits perfectly with Boca Raton's vibrant, food-loving culture."

The new 1,100-square-foot restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor seating and employs a team of 15 local staff members. With an elevated yet approachable menu, guests can customize every part of their meal, from bases like Mexican rice or lettuce to proteins such as slow-roasted carnitas or fajita veggies. Eight signature sauces, including Bang Bang and pineapple salsa, complete the experience and allow every meal to be tailored to taste.

The restaurant's vibrant and welcoming atmosphere makes it the perfect spot for lunch breaks, family dinners, or casual nights out. Guests can dine in, order ahead online, or choose delivery through third-party apps. Those looking to make the most of their visit can also join the Loyalty Rewards Program to access exclusive offers and enjoy a complimentary order of chips and queso with their first sign-up.

For more information about Barrio Burrito Bar in Boca Raton, please visit https://www.barrioburritobar.com/ or call (561) 576-2624.

About Barrio Burrito Bar

Barrio Burrito Bar is a fast-casual Tex-Mex franchise redefining customizable dining with bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and vibrant, made-to-order meals. Guests can build their perfect burrito, bowl, or taco from a wide variety of proteins, toppings, and house-made salsas, including fan favorites like Bang-Bang Shrimp, Crunchy Chicken, and Extreme Fries. After entering the U.S. market in 2020, the brand now operates as Barrio Burrito Bar and is expanding nationwide, with more than 1,600 franchised units under development across the country. For franchise information, please contact [email protected]. For more information, visit https://www.barrioburritobar.com/ or follow @BarrioBurritoBar on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Media Contact: Regan Lee | Fishman PR | [email protected] | (630) 842-0414

SOURCE Barrio Burrito Bar