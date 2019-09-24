Barron's Ranks Private Advisor Group Among The Top RIA Firms

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2019 Barron's Top 50 RIA Firms, rising to the number three spot, up from number six in 2018.

The ranking comes off the heels of significant growth in RIA's from 2018 to 2019, with Barron's citing the top firms on their list grew over 40% since last year's ranking. They also expanded the list from the Top 40 Firms in 2018 to 50 in 2019 to reflect the sea change.

"We are honored to be named once again to this year's Barron's coveted list of top RIA firms," says John Hyland, managing director and co-founder, Private Advisor Group. "It is our goal to attract and support advisors who revere a spirit of doing the right thing for their clients, are focused on growth and compliance while serving the communities where they live and work. This ranking is an endorsement of our significant growth, but most importantly, that we continue to attract and retain the right advisors who align to our client first culture."

According to Barron's, the goal of these rankings is to shine a spotlight on the nation's top financial advisors and firms, with an eye towards raising the standard in the industry. The rankings serve two distinct types of Barron's readers. For wealth management professionals, they serve as an industry scorecard. For investors, the rankings are a tool that can help in the process of finding financial guidance, serving as a starting point for clients looking for an advisor.

To be eligible for this ranking, RIA firms submitted a comprehensive overview of their practices – from growth in assets under management and advisement to advisor satisfaction and culture. Also considered is the advisors experience, advanced degrees and industry designations, the size and shape of their teams, the philanthropic work and their compliance records.

Barron's publishes four individual advisor rankings each year (Top 100 Advisors, Top 100 Women Advisors, Top 100 Independent Advisors, Top 1,200 Advisors) along with three team- or firm-based rankings (Top RIA Firms, Top Institutional Consultants, Top Wealth Management Firms).

About Private Advisor Group

Private Advisor Group (PAG) is today's solution designed for the independent advisor. Founded by advisors John Hyland and Pat Sullivan, PAG has quickly become an industry standard for advisors who seek support in risk management, compliance back-office solutions and service.

Private Advisor Group's mission is to help advisors grow their business by providing a suite of services that enables them to stay focused on their clients. The firm has grown to over $19 billion in assets under management (AUM), while supporting more than 650 advisors as of June 30, 2019. For more information, visit www.privateadvisorgroup.com.

About Barron's

Barron's (www.barrons.com) is America's premier financial magazine, renowned for its market-moving stories. Published by Dow Jones & Company since 1921, it reaches an influential audience of senior corporate decision makers, institutional investors, individual investors and financial professionals. With new content available every week in print and every business day online, Barron's provides readers with a comprehensive review of the market's recent activity, coupled with in-depth, sophisticated reports on what's likely to happen in the market in the days and weeks to come. As a result, Barron's is the financial information source these powerful people rely on for market information, ideas and insights they can use to increase their professional success and enhance their personal, financial well-being.

