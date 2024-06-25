Private Advisor Group Welcomes Delisanti Wealth Management

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, welcomes Delisanti Wealth Management. Led by Owner and President, Robb Delisanti, the practice oversees a reported $155 million in assets under management.

Robb Delisanti, Delisanti Wealth Management

Based in Rochester, NY, Delisanti Wealth Management helps investors from every background, encompassing new entrants to the professional workforce, executives, pre- and post-retirees, small business owners, and those seeking help on their financial journey. The firm embraces a deep commitment to personal finance and removing complexity and stress from one's financial journey. Delisanti works primarily with investors from Kodak, University of Rochester, Xerox, L3 Harris and Bausch & Lomb.

After extensive research, Delisanti chose Private Advisor Group to gain access to the backing of an experienced RIA, compliance burden relief, and a firm dedicated to ease of doing business and efficient operations. Private Advisor Group's multi-custodian offering was also a key factor in his decision to join.

"Joining Private Advisor Group marks a significant milestone for Delisanti Wealth Management," said Robb Delisanti, Owner and President. "We are excited about the enhanced support and resources we can now offer our clients, enabling us to focus even more on their unique financial needs and goals. The alignment in values and the operational ease provided by Private Advisor Group and our new custodian Fidelity Investments, made this partnership a clear choice for us."

"We are thrilled to welcome Delisanti Wealth Management to the Private Advisor Group family," said Verne Marble, Director of Business Development at Private Advisor Group. "Robb's dedication to his clients and his commitment to providing personalized financial guidance align powerfully with our core values. We look forward to supporting the Delisanti Wealth Management team in their continued growth and success."

Delisanti is an avid hunter and outdoorsman and is also dedicates his free time to coaching Varsity Basketball at Honeoye Central School. He values independence and autonomy, a wonderful complement to the entrepreneurial mindset of Private Advisor Group's community of independent advisors.

About Private Advisor Group

Founded in 1997 in Morristown, NJ, Private Advisor Group is one of the nation's leading financial services firms. With over $31.5 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, the firm leverages its resources to deliver strategies positioned to improve financial outcomes for individual investors and to inspire growth, fiduciary adherence, succession, and a client-centric approach for independent financial advisors' practices. Barron's has recognized Private Advisor Group as a top 10 registered investment advisory firm every year since 2019.

*Barron's "Top 100 RIA Firms" is based on assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning and other metrics. Investor experience and returns are not considered. Neither Private Advisor Group nor its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking. Barron's publishes these rankings annually, most recently in September 2023.

Media Inquiries:

Laura Marvin

JConnelly

[email protected]

973 349 2959

SOURCE Private Advisor Group