BARRONS RECOGNIZES HERITAGE FINANCIAL AS TOP 10 FINANCIAL ADVISOR IN MASSACHUSETTS

WESTWOOD, Mass., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial is proud to announce that we have once again been recognized on Barron's 2024 Top Advisor Rankings by State, a list of the top 1,200 wealth advisors in the nation. Of the top 30 advisors ranked in Massachusetts, Heritage Financial Founder & Chairman, Chuck Bean, and Heritage Financial moved up four places to #8. This is the 11th consecutive year and 12th year of recognition on this list.

"The Heritage team is honored to be recognized by Barron's as one of the top advisors in the state of Massachusetts and the country" said Chuck Bean. "Being recognized as a top 10 advisor in the state is a testament to the continued trust our valued clients and partners place in us, and the expertise and dedication of our entire team to helping our clients achieve their wealth management goals."

Barron's 2024 Top Advisor Rankings by State are based on data provided by over 6,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. Factors included in the rankings are based on quantitative elements such as assets under management, revenue, and growth, as well as qualitative elements including regulatory record, team designations and structure.

Heritage Financial Services is an independent wealth management firm focused on providing personalized financial advice and experienced investment management to affluent families nationwide. Driven by core values of teamwork, integrity, and excellence, the Heritage team builds lifelong relationships with clients and their other trusted advisors to help simplify, organize, and instill confidence in their often-complex financial lives.

