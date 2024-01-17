Barry Bierenbaum and Gail Bierenbaum of Mongo Holdings - Emerging Commercial Real Estate Moguls Increase Portfolio in Myrtle Beach to 65+ Acres

News provided by

Mongo Holdings

17 Jan, 2024, 14:47 ET

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2023, Barry and Gail Bierenbaum acquired 24 acres within the Master Grande Dunes Community and went under contract for a 180-key beachfront hotel, which would increase their portfolio acquired over the last two years to 65+ acres.

Barry Bierenbaum, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman and Gail Bierenbaum, Chairwoman of Mongo Holdings have become some of the most prominent real estate developers in the Myrtle Beach area. Dating back to the early 2000s, Barry and Gail were prescient visionaries foreseeing Myrtle Beach's significant growth over the coming decades. 

In August of 2023, Myrtle Beach claimed the top spot in US News and World Reports Annual list of fastest-growing places in America for the third year in a row. Myrtle Beach has a 2024 population of 40,236 and is currently growing at a rate of 2.74% annually. Its population has increased by 11.43% since the most recent census which recorded a population of 36,110 in 2020, a 42% increase from 2010.

Barry and Gail witnessed first-hand the population explosion they saw coming years before and began to put their real estate expertise into action. In February of 2021, after forecasting a growing need for medical and health care in the area, Mongo Holdings purchased a medical office at 1275 21st Avenue N Myrtle Beach, SC, 29577, which currently houses a surgical practice.

In February of 2023, Mongo Holdings purchased an 8-acre lot on Grande Dunes Blvd, just off Highway 17 in the heart of Myrtle Beach. There are fully developed properties on surrounding sides, which makes this the ideal location for new retail and medical. 

In September of 2023, Mongo Holdings acquired the Corporate Center at Grade Dunes at 8800 and 8820 Marina Parkway along with four (4x) parcels of vacant land across 20+ acres within the Master Grande Dunes Community. When asked what the future holds for these properties, Barry explained, "in order to support Myrtle Beach's growing population, this site would be ideal for medical offices, retail and restaurants."

Growth continued in December of 2023, with the acquisition of The Grande Dunes Marina and an additional 8 acres within the Master Grande Dunes Community. Grande Dunes Marina is a high quality, 150-slip marina asset located directly on the Intercoastal Waterway, just south of the Atlantic pass at Little River, SC. It provides both full-service dining, as well as casual food and beverage options, a ship store, fuel sales, and a large rental boat operation for the public to utilize. The marina is located within the beautiful Grande Dunes master development, which includes full beach access for its permanent residents and guests.

Most recently, Mongo Holdings entered into a purchase agreement for a 180-key independent beachfront property in Myrtle Beach. This property currently operates as an independent, family-run hotel, and has significant untapped potential. Upon purchase, plans are underway to invest substantial capital to convert it into a boutique, branded hotel product. The vision for this Myrtle Beach property is to transform it into a premier destination that caters to discerning travelers seeking a unique and memorable experience. Further plans include investing in enhancing guest amenities, upgrading the property's infrastructure, and implementing sophisticated operational systems.

Real Estate development has been a long-time passion for the Bierenbaums and making their vision come alive in Myrtle Beach is a dream for them. Myrtle Beach is experiencing significant development to match its growing population, and demand for work and fun. Both Barry and Gail Bierenbaum have the drive, knowledge, and expertise to make Myrtle Beach into the thriving destination it is destined to become. 

Contact Information

Grant Jaax
[email protected]

Randall Foster
[email protected]

German Estrada
[email protected]

More information about Mongo Holdings is available at the company's website https://www.mongoholdings.com/

SOURCE Mongo Holdings

Also from this source

Mongo Holdings Acquires Grande Dunes Marina in Myrtle Beach, SC

Barry Bierenbaum, Gail Bierenbaum, and Mongo Holdings are pleased to announce its continued partnership with Keel Funds in the acquisition of Grande...

Mongo Holdings Acquires Kings River Marina in Missouri

Barry Bierenbaum, Gail Bierenbaum, and Mongo Holdings are pleased to announce its continued partnership with Keel Funds in the acquisition of Kings...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.