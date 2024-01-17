Barry Bierenbaum and Gail Bierenbaum of Mongo Holdings - Emerging Commercial Real Estate Moguls Increase Portfolio in Myrtle Beach to 65+ Acres

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2023, Barry and Gail Bierenbaum acquired 24 acres within the Master Grande Dunes Community and went under contract for a 180-key beachfront hotel, which would increase their portfolio acquired over the last two years to 65+ acres.

Barry Bierenbaum, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman and Gail Bierenbaum, Chairwoman of Mongo Holdings have become some of the most prominent real estate developers in the Myrtle Beach area. Dating back to the early 2000s, Barry and Gail were prescient visionaries foreseeing Myrtle Beach's significant growth over the coming decades.

In August of 2023, Myrtle Beach claimed the top spot in US News and World Reports Annual list of fastest-growing places in America for the third year in a row. Myrtle Beach has a 2024 population of 40,236 and is currently growing at a rate of 2.74% annually. Its population has increased by 11.43% since the most recent census which recorded a population of 36,110 in 2020, a 42% increase from 2010.

Barry and Gail witnessed first-hand the population explosion they saw coming years before and began to put their real estate expertise into action. In February of 2021, after forecasting a growing need for medical and health care in the area, Mongo Holdings purchased a medical office at 1275 21st Avenue N Myrtle Beach, SC, 29577, which currently houses a surgical practice.

In February of 2023, Mongo Holdings purchased an 8-acre lot on Grande Dunes Blvd, just off Highway 17 in the heart of Myrtle Beach. There are fully developed properties on surrounding sides, which makes this the ideal location for new retail and medical.

In September of 2023, Mongo Holdings acquired the Corporate Center at Grade Dunes at 8800 and 8820 Marina Parkway along with four (4x) parcels of vacant land across 20+ acres within the Master Grande Dunes Community. When asked what the future holds for these properties, Barry explained, "in order to support Myrtle Beach's growing population, this site would be ideal for medical offices, retail and restaurants."

Growth continued in December of 2023, with the acquisition of The Grande Dunes Marina and an additional 8 acres within the Master Grande Dunes Community. Grande Dunes Marina is a high quality, 150-slip marina asset located directly on the Intercoastal Waterway, just south of the Atlantic pass at Little River, SC. It provides both full-service dining, as well as casual food and beverage options, a ship store, fuel sales, and a large rental boat operation for the public to utilize. The marina is located within the beautiful Grande Dunes master development, which includes full beach access for its permanent residents and guests.

Most recently, Mongo Holdings entered into a purchase agreement for a 180-key independent beachfront property in Myrtle Beach. This property currently operates as an independent, family-run hotel, and has significant untapped potential. Upon purchase, plans are underway to invest substantial capital to convert it into a boutique, branded hotel product. The vision for this Myrtle Beach property is to transform it into a premier destination that caters to discerning travelers seeking a unique and memorable experience. Further plans include investing in enhancing guest amenities, upgrading the property's infrastructure, and implementing sophisticated operational systems.

Real Estate development has been a long-time passion for the Bierenbaums and making their vision come alive in Myrtle Beach is a dream for them. Myrtle Beach is experiencing significant development to match its growing population, and demand for work and fun. Both Barry and Gail Bierenbaum have the drive, knowledge, and expertise to make Myrtle Beach into the thriving destination it is destined to become.

More information about Mongo Holdings is available at the company's website https://www.mongoholdings.com/

SOURCE Mongo Holdings