Mongo Holdings Acquires Kings River Marina in Missouri

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barry Bierenbaum, Gail Bierenbaum, and Mongo Holdings are pleased to announce its continued partnership with Keel Funds in the acquisition of Kings River Marina. Mongo Holdings, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Taylor Mercantile, purchased the beautiful 2.7-acre marina located on Table Rock Lake in Shell Knob, Missouri. Table Rock Lake is a 52,000-acre lake with 750 miles of shoreline stretching from southern Missouri and into northern Arkansas. Kings River Marina is located approximately 5 miles north of the Arkansas state line, 20 miles west of Branson, Missouri, and about 45 miles south of Springfield Missouri.

Over the past 2 years Mongo Holdings has become a General Partner with Keel Funds, an Atlanta-based private equity firm focused on the acquisition of first-in-class marinas. They officially established their partnership in August of 2022 with their first joint acquisition of Maryland Marina in Middle River Maryland and plan to purchase another marina by the end of 2023. Keel Funds is led by Bill Boden and Chris Carlton, who collectively have over 40 years of experience in real estate investment and development.

In conjunction with the strong and experienced existing on-site management team inherited with the purchase, Keel Funds expects to begin work on various growth initiatives and will continue to do so over the next several seasons. The facility includes a 3,200 square foot restaurant, 192 wet slips for boat storage accommodating vessels up to 60 feet. The wet slips are currently completely full and there is a lengthy waiting list should any become available. Planned improvements for the facility include an immediate expansion of our boat storage capacity via the construction of a new, fully covered wet dock with boat lift capacity, the installation of new boat lifts throughout the existing marina storage docks, as well and an expansion of the current rental boat and PWC fleet, among other projects. Bill Boden noted, "given the large amount of tenant demand in the area for each of these marina offerings, we are confident each of these initiatives will be met with strong results. We are excited about this new venture and investment and look forward to adding more in the future with Mongo Holdings."

