Barsys Appoints Stephen Siderow as Strategic Advisor to Support Next Phase of Growth

Industry veteran joins Barsys to support the continued expansion of its AI-powered, connected home mixology ecosystem

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barsys, a company transforming the at-home cocktail experience through its connected mixology technology, today announced that Stephen Siderow has been named a Strategic Advisor to the company. In this role, Mr. Siderow will work closely with Barsys' leadership team on business strategy, market development, and growth planning as the company continues to expand its technology-driven approach to home mixology.

Stephen M. Siderow, Founder - Siderofsky Strategic Advisors, LLC

Through Siderofsky Strategic Advisors LLC, Mr. Siderow advises a broad range of innovative businesses at the intersection of technology, finance and commerce. He is the former President and Co-Founder of BlueMountain Capital Management, a diversified alternative asset management firm established in 2003, which grew under his leadership to $23 billion in AUM across 300+ professionals globally, navigating complex investment strategies and institutional partnerships.

"Our vision for Barsys is nothing less than to revolutionize the way customers experience mixology at home," says Akshet Tewari, Barsys' Founder and CEO. "As an innovator in business and finance, with experience in helping young enterprises apply technology to traditional sectors, Stephen will be a valued advisor as we pursue new markets and opportunities."

Founded in 2016, Barsys is reimagining the at-home cocktail experience through the integration of technology, innovation, and design. Its flagship Barsys 360 robotic cocktail maker can "learn" more than 1,000 drink recipes, deliver AI-powered recommendations, and precisely measure and mix ingredients to craft bar-quality cocktails. The system connects with a mobile app and voice assistants to create a seamless, personalized mixology experience. Barsys products are available through leading retailers and the company's website.

"Barsys is a true innovator in applying technology to provide a unique, elevated and highly enjoyable experience to cocktail enthusiasts," comments Mr. Siderow. "I look forward to working with the leadership team to help the firm scale, prosper, and delight a growing audience."

As Barsys continues to grow its connected-bar ecosystem and expand into new markets, the company is bringing on experienced advisors to help guide its next phase of development.

About Barsys

Barsys is a smart cocktail and connected-bar platform transforming how people discover, make, and enjoy drinks at home. Combining proprietary hardware, AI-powered software, and a first-party data ecosystem, Barsys enables consumers to craft bar-quality cocktails with precision while giving spirits brands direct access to verified, privacy-compliant consumption insights. Through its global network of connected cocktail machines, curated recipes, and integrated marketplace, Barsys sits at the intersection of culture, technology, and modern drinking experiences.

About Siderofsky Strategic Advisors

Siderofsky Strategic Advisors LLC, founded and led by Stephen Siderow, is an advisor to innovative, growing businesses, with a focus on financial services, alternative asset management and technology companies. The firm leverages Mr. Siderow's 30+ years of business experience, extensive global relationships and strategic insights as a founder to help early stage companies catalyze growth and effectively manage the challenges and opportunities of fast-growing businesses.

SOURCE Siderofsky Strategic Advisors LLC