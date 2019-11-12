Bartesian Selected As One Of This Year's Oprah's Favorite Things

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bartesian announced today that the Bartesian is included in this year's Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gift list featured in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine and on OprahMag.com. The Oprah's Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. The Bartesian will be available for purchase at www.Bartesian.com, and in the Oprah's Favorite Things storefront on Amazon at amazon.com/oprah or on the Amazon App on iOS and Android anytime, anywhere.

As Oprah says in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, "I'm lucky to have my house manager Eddie mixing fresh cocktails for me, but this mechanical bartender is a great backup. Fill the canisters with your favorite spirits, pop in a flavored capsule for drinks like margaritas and old-fashioneds, and you'll be sipping pretty in no time."

Bartesian is a fun and creative way to enjoy and serve premium cocktails on demand. Simply insert a Bartesian cocktail capsule containing juices, bitters, and extracts to mix with your favorite spirits. Bartesian's innovative technology identifies your cocktail choice. Simply select your desired strength ranging from mocktail to strong. With just a press of a button, Bartesian draws and blends the appropriate spirit(s) with the capsule ingredients and dispenses your delicious cocktail in seconds. Bartesian's auto-clean cycle ensures each cocktail tastes great. Bartesian capsules are made with 100% recyclable materials.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win every item, including the Bartesian on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes (www.oprahmag.com/12days), which runs from November 27 through December 8.

To see the full list of items please visit www.oprahmag.com/oprah-favorite-things-2019.

The December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, featuring the Bartesian on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 19.

About Bartesian:

Bartesian is elevating the cocktail experience for consumers everywhere by creating premium cocktails on demand at home or in event spaces. The state-of-the-art Bartesian unit creates bar-quality cocktails using capsules containing real juices, and natural extracts and bitters which blend with your favorite spirits. Bartesian units and capsules are sold separately and are available online and at major retailers. Learn more at www.bartestian.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter: @bartesian

