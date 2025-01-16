Registration Opens for Barton Associates' 7th Annual Locum Tenens Tax Webinar

News provided by

Barton Associates

Jan 16, 2025, 16:15 ET

Andrew D. Schwartz, CPA, set to guide attendees through tax deductions and planning on February 6

PEABODY, Mass., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Associates, a leading locum tenens staffing agency in the United States with nine offices nationwide, is opening registrations for its seventh annual tax webinar for locum tenens providers, which is scheduled for February 6, 2025, at 2 p.m. ET.

Andrew D. Schwartz, CPA, an expert on tax preparation for healthcare professionals from Schwartz & Schwartz, P.C., will lead the hour-long Zoom webinar. The session will concentrate on essential tax information for 1099 locum tenens contractors as tax season approaches, covering topics such as:

Continue Reading

  • Common deductible expenses.
  • Retirement accounts.
  • Health savings accounts.
  • Estimated quarterly taxes.
  • Financial planning.
  • State tax concepts.

During the webinar, Schwartz will field questions from the audience. Participants will also receive an in-depth tax guide that expands on the topics covered in the session. For those unable to attend, a recording of the webinar will be made available on both Barton's website and YouTube channel following the event.

"As 1099 independent contractors, locum tenens providers often find themselves in a unique tax situation," said Stacy Cyr, Director of Marketing at Barton Associates. "Our annual tax webinar—now in its seventh year—has become a crucial resource for these impactful healthcare professionals, transforming tax season from a source of stress to an opportunity for financial optimization."

Locum tenens providers interested in attending the webinar can sign up for free online using the following link: https://bit.ly/3BUBJHQ

About Barton Associates
Barton Associates, headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, is a leading national locum tenens physician, nurse practitioner (NP), physician assistant (PA), and dentist staffing and recruiting firm. Learn more at BartonAssociates.com.

SOURCE Barton Associates

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Sophia Khawly Named Barton Associates' 2024 Locum Tenens Nurse Practitioner of the Year

Sophia Khawly Named Barton Associates' 2024 Locum Tenens Nurse Practitioner of the Year

Barton Associates, a leading locum tenens staffing and recruiting company in the United States with nine offices nationwide, announced that family...
Barton Associates' Katie Kuhl Named to SIA's 2024 'Global Power 150 Women in Staffing' List

Barton Associates' Katie Kuhl Named to SIA's 2024 'Global Power 150 Women in Staffing' List

Barton Associates, a leading locum tenens staffing and recruiting company in the United States with nine offices nationwide, is proud to announce...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics